How to watch Colombia vs. Venezuela Live Stream International Friendly Soccer Anywhere

South American giants Colombia and Venezuela face off in an international friendly on Sunday evening. Enjoy exclusive access to the friendly game between Colombia and Venezuela today.

soccer enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for a thrilling encounter between two footballing powerhouses, Colombia and Venezuela, in an international friendly. Witness this epic showdown live on PremiumTV’s Pay-Per-View (PPV) platform from anywhere, with no subscription required!

Pay-Per-View Soccer Match Details:

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, USA

Time: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT

Channel/Streaming: Click Here to access PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Exclusive Access:

Immerse yourself in the action as Colombia and Venezuela battle it out live on PPV for just $14.99. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, indulge in this soccer spectacle in English or Spanish, showcasing the best of international football talent.

The Battle of Titans:

Set to kick off at 6:00 PM ET at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, this encounter promises exhilarating action on the field. Colombian maestros, riding high on their recent victories against Paraguay and Brazil, lock horns with Venezuela’s resilient squad, determined to maintain their standing in World Cup qualification.

Colombia’s team news:

Under Nestor Lorenzo’s astute guidance, Colombia has surged to the 15th position in the FIFA World Rankings. Despite missing key players from their previous games, they bring a formidable lineup featuring talents like Wikelman Carmona, Jesus Bueno, and Andres Reyes, eager to prove their mettle on the international stage.

Venezuela’s team news:

Facing back-to-back draws, Venezuela, perched in a commendable fourth place in World Cup qualification, showcases their depth by fielding a lineup bolstered by Orlando City’s Javier Otero and Boston River’s Brayan Alcocer. Expect a fiercely competitive performance from La Vinotinto.

Global Reach:

Fans across the United States, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, Greece, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea can tune in to PremiumTV PPV and experience the thrill of this riveting match-up.

Don’t miss this chance to witness soccer brilliance as Colombia clashes with Venezuela in an unmissable international friendly. Secure your access on PremiumTV now and savor the excitement of world-class soccer talent on display!

Which countries will be able to watch Colombia vs Venezuela on PremiumTV PPV?

