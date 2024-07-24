EF100 2025: The Annual Competition Begins for the UK’s Top Franchise Leaders

The UK’s franchising sector is preparing for the prestigious Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) competition, which kicks off its 8th annual search for franchise excellence on August 1, 2024. Being recognized by the EF100 not only validates a franchise’s leading status but also provides a platform to enhance industry visibility and attract potential franchisees.

The rankings will be determined by a distinguished panel of over 25 franchise experts, including Anita Roberts, Franchise Director, and Gillian Morris, UK Head of Franchising at HSBC UK, the event’s headline sponsor. Industry leaders such as Pip Wilkins QFP, Chief Executive of the British Franchise Association, will also contribute to the esteemed panel. Franchises will be evaluated based on an eight-criteria scorecard, assessing longevity, financial performance, network size, growth, contribution, support, innovation, and future potential.

“This is the third time I’ve been a judge for the EF100 and every year I’m excited to see what the brands have to share with us,” said Anita Roberts from HSBC UK.

Excitingly, this year the EF100 has increased the potential to be recognised by introducing three new awards to be won: Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainability and People’s Choice which subscribers of Elite Franchise will be able to vote for between the publication of the official ranking in December and the awards evening in March. Franchisors and franchisees can also get involved in the voting this year by electing The Supplier of the Year.

In addition, this year also sees a new spokesperson for the EF100, Jodie Marsh, Commercial Director of Elite Franchise: “It was my first time attending the awards ceremony this year (2024) and I was blown away by the amazing stories shared with us on the celebration evening. I think the new People’s Choice award is a great addition to get more of those incredible journeys profiled across our industry.”

Entries close on Monday 30th September 2024 at 5pm, with the official ranking announced on Wednesday 4th December. To enter, please visit, https://elitefranchisemagazine.co.uk/ef100-registration.

Those who make the top 100 list will gather at a dazzling ceremony on Thursday 13th March 2025 at Leonardo Royal, St Paul’s, Central London to find out who will take home the coveted awards.