Wisbech Asda Employees Announce New Strike

Management seems happy to ignore problems, cover them up or brush them under the carpet, warns GMB Union

Workers at Wisbech have announced a fresh strike.

More than 150 Asda workers will walk out of the store from 03:00 to 22:00 on Friday 2 August 2024.

Workers are angry over a litany of issues, including:

Cuts in hours

Poor quality training

Bullying management

Health and safety issues not being addressed

Fire safety breaches rampant

Equal pay not resolved in a timely manner

No collective bargaining with GMB

Despite meeting with senior management since the previous Asda Wisbech strike in March, staff have no confidence any of the issues are being properly addressed.

Keith Dixon, GMB Regional Organiser said:

“Asda Wisbech bosses are fully aware of why workers are angry.

“But despite several meetings with senior directors, the company seems to be completely missing the point.

“Not one dispute point has been addressed by ASDA, while suggestions put forward by GMB have been ignored.

“Management seems happy to ignore problems, cover them up or brush them under the carpet.

“As a result, Asda Wisbech are returning to the picket line.”