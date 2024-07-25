MIDLANDS UNIVERSITIES DOMINATE TIME MANAGEMENT RANKINGS, OXFORD AND ST ANDREWS LAG BEHIND

In today’s fast-paced work environment, effective time management is crucial for success. Recognizing its importance, Xpatfone, a leading virtual phone number provider in the UK, conducted a comprehensive survey on LinkedIn to determine which UK university alumni excel in time management skills.

The survey analyzed data from 122 universities featured in the 2024 Guardian’s Best UK Universities list, covering nearly 13 million alumni profiles on LinkedIn. The findings revealed some unexpected leaders and regional trends.

MIDLANDS UNIVERSITIES SHINE

The Midlands region demonstrated strong representation, with five universities making it to the top 20. Nottingham Trent University led the Midlands contingent, securing second place overall with 17% of its alumni highlighting their time management capabilities. Other Midlands universities in the top 20 include the University of Lincoln, the University of Northampton, the University of Worcester, and Coventry University, showcasing the region’s emphasis on developing essential workplace skills.

NOTABLE OMISSIONS FROM THE NORTH EAST AND SCOTLAND

Interestingly, no universities from the North East or Scotland featured in the top 20. Northumbria University was the highest-ranked institution from the North East at 32nd place (13%), while Queen Margaret University Edinburgh was the top performer from Scotland, ranking 48th (12%).

UNEXPECTED RESULTS FOR PRESTIGIOUS UNIVERSITIES

One of the most striking findings was the poor performance of the University of Oxford. Despite being ranked second by the Guardian, Oxford came last (122nd) in the survey, with only 4% of its alumni mentioning time management as a skill. Similarly, St Andrews, the top-ranked university by the Guardian, was 112th in this survey, making it the lowest-ranking Scottish university.

HIGH PERFORMERS FROM LOWER GUARDIAN RANKINGS

Remarkably, eight of the top 20 universities in the Xpatfone survey were ranked 100 or lower by the Guardian, including two from the Midlands. Both the University of Northampton and the University of Worcester stood out, ranked 107th by the Guardian but performing impressively in this research, securing 12th and 13th places respectively.

The findings from Xpatfone’s survey highlight that important skills, such as time management, are not exclusive to alumni of top-ranked universities. The diverse range of institutions in the top 20, including several Midlands universities, shows that valuable workplace skills can be cultivated in various educational environments. This reminds us that individuals can thrive in their careers regardless of their university’s reputation, as long as they possess the right skills and mindset.

Ed Clayton, Co-Founder of Xpatfone commented on the research “At Xpatfone, we believe that essential workplace skills like time management are critical for success, regardless of where you study. Our survey results demonstrate that these skills can be developed at a wide range of universities. This emphasises that with the right skills and attitude, individuals can excel in their careers no matter their university’s ranking. Just as our virtual phone numbers help streamline communication for expatriates, effective time management can streamline success in any professional environment.”