British Safety Council comments on King’s Speech

Commenting on the King’s Speech, British Safety Council’s Chairman, Peter McGettrick said: “The King’s Speech marks a welcome change of pace, focusing on measures to deliver real growth, alongside improvements that offer the hopes of happier and healthier lives for all. We know that, to improve public health outcomes, boost productivity, and grow the economy we need a workforce that is safe, happy, and healthy; and there were some measures in the King’s Speech which will begin to tackle these challenges head-on.

“Particularly welcome was this administration’s decision to put employment rights at the heart of its agenda, through its ‘new deal for workers’. While this will, rightly, be subject to public consultation, we would hope that provisions are not further diluted, as this risks exposing another generation of workers to practices that can make them less safe, less healthy, and less happy in the workplace.

“The confirmation that Martyn’s Law will reach the statute books is welcome, both for the public and those working in higher-risk entertainment venues. We also look forward to seeing more on the Government’s plans to legislate to deal with the more powerful artificial intelligence models and make sure we maximise the benefits while ensuring that people’s safety and wellbeing are assured.

“Wellbeing did get one mention in this King’s speech, in relation to a Children’s Wellbeing Bill, and I hope this can mark the beginning of a new approach, where wellbeing becomes a golden thread throughout government policy. We also welcome the proposed reforms to focus on prevention, improve access to mental health services, and afford mental health with the same attention and focus as physical health.

“Overall, this King’s Speech sets out a legislative agenda moving in the right direction for a safer, healthier, and happier society and we stand ready to assist the Government in doing just that.”