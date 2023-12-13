The Ultimate Guide to the 10 Best Social Casinos in the US

The popularity of this type of casino has undoubtedly grown in recent years, and our experts have compiled a list of the top social casinos below. Keep reading to learn more about social casinos, their benefits, and how to sign up.

Chumba Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

As one of the biggest names in the social casino industry, Chumba Casino is here to provide players with a thrilling and rewarding online social casino experience. Chumba Casino provides its users with several fantastic features, including many casino games and generous customer promotions and packages. Players can find gold and sweep coins at the site, meaning they can choose between free or purchased coins. Our experts particularly favored the fully optimized Chumba Casino mobile site, allowing users to play on the go.

Pros:

Selection of over 100 games to choose from

Almost all US states and Canadian provinces can access the site

Players can access the site on both desktop and mobile devices

Customer support team is friendly and efficient

Valid licensing from the Malta Gaming Authority

Cons:

Only available in the US and Canada

Live chat support is unavailable

WOW Vegas Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Casino users looking for a huge game library full of their favorite titles alongside a high-quality user experience should check out WOW Vegas social casino online! The game selection consists of over 350 games ranging from slots and table games to poker and blackjack, all from the top software providers. Additionally, new and existing customers can be rewarded with generous promotions and packages at WOW Vegas Casino. Our experts have ranked this fabulous casino highly for its awesome features, including the extensive range of purchase method options such as credit card, Skrill and Trustly.

Pros:

Vast game library

Various customer bonuses

Software is simple to use and modern

Reliable payment methods

Cons:

No mobile app

LuckyLand Slots

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Part of the VGW brand family, LuckyLand Casino certainly has a fantastic reputation amongst players, and we can see why. As soon as players enter the easy-to-navigate site, they’re greeted with a vast array of games with bright and bold themes to attract users. LuckyLand Casino offers a perfect and entertaining casino experience without the risk of using your own funds. A feature that stood out to our experts from this top social casino was the variety of secure purchase options for users to enjoy. Some of these methods include Skrill, Paysafecard and Visa.

Pros:

A beginner-friendly site

Great range of reliable payment methods

Limits are low when purchasing gold coins

Generous customer promotions

Great customer support service

Cons:

Software could be more modern

Lack of table games

Global Poker

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Players looking for a go-to social sweepstake casino site should visit the fantastic Global Poker site. At sweepstake casinos, players can enjoy earning and purchasing sweep coins to redeem awesome prizes. Also part of the VGW family, Global Poker is a reliable platform that provides a fantastic selection of poker variations, including the favorites; Texas Hold’em and Omaha poker. Players can also look forward to being rewarded through generous new and existing customer promotions. Create an account with this fantastic social casino today!

Pros:

Brilliant selection of poker variations

Unique challenges, including tournaments

Reliable licensing from the Malta Gaming Authority

Operates in 49 states

Cons:

Players cannot redeem free sweep coins when creating an account

Fliff

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Fliff is one of the best online social casinos offering players a fantastic platform to do all the sports betting they desire. Being the first social sportsbook to hit the US, Fliff provides impressive customer features. As users enter the site, they are greeted with the generous Fliff welcome bonus and an easy-to-navigate site with vibrant graphics. Additionally, players who prefer to play on the go are in luck, as Fliff offers a fully optimized mobile app available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Pros:

Available in most US states and Canadian provinces

Excellent mobile app

Generous customer bonuses

Customer support service is useful

Cons:

May take a while for XP to build up

Social Casinos Explained: What is a Social Casino?

To many casino players, social casinos will be a subject of mystery. Social casinos are an excellent way to enjoy your favorite online casinos risk-free, as social casinos do not play with real money. Additionally, players could utilize social casinos to practise their casino skills before entering a traditional casino site. Social casinos offer users free casino games in most US states. Due to social casinos not playing with real money, they’re not technically considered casino sites. All the best social casino sites operate under sweepstake laws and are entirely legal. Online social casinos use coins as its currency, with the most common being gold and sweep coins. These can be used to access games and redeem prizes. Try out one of the amazing social casinos recommended above for a fun and risk-free online casino experience.

Tips for Finding the Best Social Sweepstake Casinos

Choosing the right sweepstake casino for you can be challenging, with so many fantastic social casino sites within the online gambling world. Fortunately, our team of experts have compiled a list of the top social sweepstake casinos above using our strict criteria to ensure users receive the best gaming experience. Keep reading to find out what to look for when choosing a social casino.

Gaming Options

Casino players will favor casinos that offer an excellent range of games to suit all users. Our experts only recommend social casino sites with many casino games from the best software providers to ensure the highest game quality. Additionally, the top sweepstake casino sites should have various gaming options that rival that of a regular casino. Some excellent varieties players can expect to find include slots, video poker, table games, Blackjack, and much more!

Social Casino Promos

Nothing is better than being rewarded at your favorite online social casino site through generous new and existing customer bonuses. Our experts ensure all of our recommended social casino sites provide a variety of customer promotions with fantastic prizes. We look for social casinos that offer the same caliber of bonuses as traditional casino sites. Some customer bonuses users can expect to find at the top social casino sites listed above include generous welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and free coins.

Industry Leading Software Developers

The user experience at a site is significant to our experts when recommending our reader’s social casino sites. Therefore all of our favorite sites are powered by the industries leading software developers to ensure the highest quality gaming experience. Some software developers to look out for include Microgaming, NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. Having leading software behind a site ensures fast loading speeds, high-quality graphics, and a top game selection. Additionally, all our recommended sites work well on all devices, including desktop and mobile.

Customer Service Options

Undoubtedly, all players, new or existing, will come across a query at some point in their time playing at online casinos. When this occurs, it’s essential to have an adequate customer support service in place to provide speedy and helpful feedback to resolve these issues. Our experts have ensured that all the recommended live social casinos above offer satisfactory customer support services to help with issues including payment problems, helping choose the right bonus or game for you and general site queries. There should also be several contact options like 24/7 live chat, email and telephone.

Payment Methods (Deposits and Withdrawals)

Compared to traditional online casino sites, the available payment methods at new social casino sites may differ. This is due to social casinos not offering real-money play, and therefore players can partake in casino games with no fee required. If players, however, choose to purchase sweep coins, reliable payment methods must be available. Some top banking options for the best social casinos include bank transfers, debit cards, and e-wallets. Our experts recommended sites provide a range of payment methods to suit all players.

Safety, Security and Reputation

To our experts, one of the most important qualities of a social casino site is the safety and security of players. Without this aspect, players may feel reluctant to put their trust and time into a casino site. Fortunately, all recommended online social casinos listed above are incredibly secure and reliable. With valid licensing from top commissions and SSL data encryption technology, players can rest assured that they and their data are safe. Additionally, all sites have an excellent reputation within the industry, according to positive customer and site reviews.

Is Purchasing Coins a Simple Process?

A criterion that our experts regularly check when picking the best social casino sites is the ease of purchasing coins. Since social casinos do not offer real-money play, users can utilize coins as their currency. Sweep coins must either be won or purchased; therefore, this process should be quick and straightforward. Fortunately, all top social casinos make purchasing coins straightforward, offering a clear coin store platform and reliable payment options to complete the transaction. Reliable payment methods include Skrill, PayPal and Visa.

Is Redeeming Prizes Easy?

Similar to the above criterion, nothing is worse than waiting unnecessarily to redeem your hard-earned prizes. All the top social casino sites recommended by our experts above provide an easy prize redemption process so users can receive their prizes quickly. To redeem prizes at a social casino, users use their coins to do so. This process is straightforward and can be completed within a few minutes.

Playing at Social Casinos: What are the Benefits?

Widely Available in the US

Players across the US can enjoy social casinos due to its wide availability. Since social casinos don’t offer real money play, they are not technically considered online casinos and are, therefore, legal compared to traditional casino sites that have not yet been widely legalized in the states. This factor makes social casinos desirable as users who can’t usually access online casinos can experience the fun of social casinos. It’s important to remember that social casinos have yet to be legalized in Washington and Idaho.

Lower Age Limit

Another benefit to playing at social online casinos is the low legal gambling age required to play at the site. Compared to traditional online casinos in the US requiring players to be 21 or over to play at a site, the age at social casinos is 18 or over. This makes the online casino experience accessible for users who can’t yet play at a traditional site. This low age limit it’s due to social casinos not being considered online casinos due to the lack of real money play. While this aspect is exciting to younger players, users ensure they keep gambling strictly fun.

Fun and Exciting Games

Users partaking in the top social casino sites can look forward to the plethora of exciting games on offer. All of the social casinos recommended by our experts in this article provide the same caliber of game variety as traditional casino sites. Players can expect to find a selection of exciting games, including table games, live dealer games, slots and much more! Additionally, all games are developed by the top software providers to ensure the highest quality game experience.

Social Casino Bonuses

Every casino player loves a generous customer bonus, and social casinos are certainly not shy of these. The best social casinos recommended by our experts above provide a great selection of customer bonuses that offer top-notch prizes, including real cash! Some bonuses found at social casinos include VIP bonuses, free coins and leaderboards. The bonuses at social casinos differ slightly from those at traditional online casinos; however, they’re equally as rewarding.

Mobile Website and Apps

Mobile gaming has become extremely popular in the online casino world, and the best social casino sites certainly keep up with this demand. Players can access the fantastic social casino site listed above in this article via their mobile browser or through a dedicated mobile app. Mobile social casinos are convenient and allow users to play on the go anytime, anywhere. Try out one of the best social casino mobile platforms today!

What is the Difference Between Social Casinos and Sweepstake Casinos?

Players may often come across the terms social and sweepstake casinos in the same setting as the two can come under the same category. Both social and sweepstake casinos prioritize keeping the social casino experience fun with no real money gaming available. However, there is a main difference between the two casinos, and this is the coins used at each site. Social casinos will use gold and sweep coins as the site currency. Social casinos offer gold coins, which carry no monetary value. Players can access casino games using gold coins but can’t be used to redeem prizes. On the other hand, sweep coins are found at social sweepstake casinos. These can only be won or purchased, allowing players to redeem prizes from sweepstake casinos.

What is the Difference Between Social Casinos and Online Casinos?

When deciding whether to visit social or traditional online casinos, players must be able to distinguish the key differences between the two. The first key difference between social casinos and online casinos is the lack of real money play at social casinos. These platforms are purely based on fun and provide a risk-free casino experience. Rather than cash, users utilize coins as their currency at social casinos, with gold and sweep coins being the main types. Players use free coins to access games and redeem bonuses; however, they can choose to purchase sweep coins if they wish. Social casinos require players to spend cash to play games and access bonuses.

Aside from the fun and risk-free aspect, a benefit to using a social casino compared to an online casino is that they are legal in most US states. In contrast, traditional casinos are still illegal in most states. This is because US social casinos are not considered online casinos due to the lack of real money play.

Social Casinos: Is it Legal?

Social casinos are, in fact, legal in the majority of US states, so players can enjoy a risk-free and fun online casino experience via their desktop or mobile. The reason for the legality of social casinos is due to the fact that they are not technically considered casinos due to the lack of real money play. Traditional online casinos and other forms of online gambling are yet to be legalized in many US states, so players can enjoy the online casino experience through the list of fantastic social casinos recommended above.

Social Casino Currency and Coins

Social casinos offer two different types of coins used as the site’s currency to access games and redeem prizes. Social casinos primarily offer gold coins, which hold no monetary value. Gold coins can be used to access fantastic casino games but not to redeem prizes. Gold coins are given out for free, so players do not have to spend any of their funds to enjoy the social casino experience. Sweepstake casinos offer sweep coins that must either be won or purchased. Social sweepstake casinos still do not offer real money play, however, users can redeem real money prizes using sweep coins. Sweep coins can be purchased from coin stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you win real money at social casinos?

Yes, players can win real money on social gambling websites. Players can use sweepstake coins to redeem real money wins even though social casinos do not permit real money play.

What is a social casino?

A social casino is a platform that does not offer real money play and is purely about having a fun and risk-free online casino experience. Players can enjoy casino games for free, accessing them using casino gold and sweep coins.

Are social casinos legit?

Players can rest assured that social casinos are highly legitimate and are fun and reliable platforms to enjoy an online casino experience. The top social casino sites recommended above align with US lottery laws.

What are sweepstake coins?

Sweepstake coins are a type of currency that is used at sweepstake casinos. Since social casinos don’t play with real money, coins are used instead. Sweepstake coins can be won or purchased, allowing players to access casino games and redeem fantastic prizes.

What is a sweepstake casino?

Sweepstake casinos can also be referred to as social casinos, and players can enjoy a fun and risk free online casino experience where they can play casino games for free! Sweep coins are used at sweepstake casinos to access games and redeem prizes.

Are social casinos legal?

Yes, social casinos are entirely legal. Due to social casinos not offering real-money play, they’re technically not considered casinos, hence its wide legality. Compared to traditional casinos, which are not legalized in many US states. It’s important for players to keep in mind that social casinos still require legalisation in Idaho and Washington.

Conclusion: Best Social Casinos in the US

Users can enjoy a risk-free and entertaining online casino experience without having to invest any money by playing at social casinos. Unlike traditional casinos, social casinos use virtual coins rather than real cash. All of the social casinos recommended by our experts above provide a high-quality user experience full of excellent game variety and generous customer bonuses. Additionally, all sites have passed our strict criteria to be reliable and adequate casino sites for our readers. The best social casino site currently out there is Chumba Casino which ticks all our boxes! Create an account with one of the best social casinos today!