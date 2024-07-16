XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable logistics solutions in Europe, has launched its UK Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Salary Sacrifice Scheme. This new initiative offers employees significant financial and environmental benefits, allowing them to save on income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NICs) while supporting XPO’s sustainability goals. This program highlights XPO’s dedication to enhancing employee benefits and promoting environmental responsibility.

Salary Sacrifice Scheme: Key Details

A salary sacrifice scheme is an employer-provided program where employees agree to exchange part of their cash pay for services or goods, such as pension schemes or the UK Cycle to Work initiative.

Through a partnership with the reputable vehicle leasing company Arval, XPO Logistics offers competitively priced leasing options that reflect the National Insurance savings the company shares with its employees. This makes the scheme both affordable and appealing. The program is available to all permanent XPO Logistics employees who have completed at least six months of continuous service.

This initiative not only provides financial benefits by reducing taxable income but also promotes eco-friendly commuting solutions, aligning with XPO’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. It represents a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment for future generations.

Lynn Brown, vice president, human resources—UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Through this scheme, we reaffirm our commitment to employee welfare and the environment. We provide solutions that simultaneously benefit our team and the planet. This initiative reflects our core values of innovation, people focus, and sustainability in action at XPO Logistics.”

Financial and Environmental Incentives for Employees

The advantage of salary sacrifice is that employees no longer pay income tax or National Insurance Contributions (NICs) on the amount of salary sacrificed. The amount employees save will depend on their personal incomes. For example, an XPO employee on a £30,000 salary typically saves 20% income tax and 12% NI (Total: 32%) on the salary sacrificed. Someone with an income of £55,000 can save 40% income tax and 2% NI (42%) on the salary sacrificed.

Employees who choose electric or hybrid vehicles contribute to reduced carbon emissions. Additionally, the scheme covers all insurance and maintenance costs for a hassle-free driving experience. This initiative supports personal budgeting and promotes a greener, more sustainable future.

Anticipated Impact

XPO’s Salary Sacrifice Scheme will boost employee satisfaction by providing accessible, eco-friendly transportation options. The widespread adoption of EVs and hybrids is expected to substantially lower carbon emissions, directly contributing to a greener environment and aligning with global sustainability efforts.

Comparison to Industry Standards

While competitors offer similar schemes, XPO’s initiative combines substantial tax and NI savings with inclusive insurance and maintenance packages. This holistic approach emphasises the company’s focus on financial and environmental benefits, making it a leader in employee benefits.

Eligibility and Participation

To participate in XPO’s Salary Sacrifice Car Scheme, employees must be 19 years or older, have at least one year of driving experience with a UK/EU license, and meet specific driving record criteria. Interested employees can apply through the Arval portal, where they will undergo a National Minimum Wage check to confirm their eligibility. More details or assistance can be requested at hrsupportteamuk@xpo.com or on the company’s internal HR resources site, which offers step-by-step guidance on completing the application process.

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe. It offers end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.