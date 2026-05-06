UK Treasury Accused of Withholding Bond Yield Data Ahead of Budget Vote

In the weeks leading up to a budget, the City of London experiences a certain level of anxiety. It’s evident in the slightly quicker pace at which traders pass Liverpool Street station in the morning and in the way analysts postpone their lunch arrangements because they need to consider something that just appeared on Bloomberg.

That same environment was created with the November 2025 Budget, although it was more intense. The Treasury was abruptly less communicative than normal, according to several critics, and gilt yields were misbehaving.

When briefing the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury was accused of being hesitant to communicate or formally acknowledge the latest developments in the bond market. This claim gained traction in the days preceding November 26.

Earlier in the month, thirty-year gilts had reached 5.691%, the highest since 1998. You don’t hide that figure in a footnote. Any projection that did not include such figures, according to critics in Westminster and a few city experts, would be artificially flattering, offering Rachel Reeves a fiscal picture that was different from what markets were pricing in.

As expected, the Treasury resisted. Officials maintained that the OBR had access to the necessary data and that projections were put together in accordance with regular protocols. However, at those press conferences, there was a tension in the room that a journalist can identify.

Qualifications were a bit too densely stacked, and responses came in a bit too fast. It’s still unclear if that was a sign of true caution or just the stress of a Chancellor operating under self-imposed budgetary constraints. In any case, the mistrust persisted.

The actual source of pressure is the fiscal regulations themselves. Every time borrowing costs rise, Reeves’s commitment to balancing the budget by 2029–2030 becomes more mathematically challenging. Approximately £51 billion was the expected funding deficit prior to the Budget.

UK Treasury Accused of Withholding Bond Yield Data Ahead of Budget Vote

Add it to the political reaction and tax increases. The Labour base complains when spending cuts are implemented. If you don’t plug it in, the markets will eventually plug it in for you. The relief of what transpired on Budget Day was almost dramatic. With his announcement of £22 billion in budgetary headroom, Reeves seemed confident enough to steer gilts in the correct direction.

In the hours that followed, 30-year yields fell back toward 5.21%. At last, traders who had spent the entire morning chain-drinking espressos let out a sigh. It’s another matter completely whether the relief persists. Bond markets don’t forget being kept in the dark, even for a short while, since they have memories.

It’s difficult to ignore how much contemporary British fiscal politics increasingly resemble a leisurely discussion between Threadneedle Street and Westminster, with the general people observing from the cheap seats.

Reeves has time to bounce back from this incident, but if the upcoming projections appear to be equally damaged, the credibility she has worked so hard to restore might be rapidly damaged. Investors seem to be eager to give her another shot. But they are not feeling very forgiving.