I-COM Appoints Alex Blaikley as Strategy & Innovation Director Amidst Expansion

Full-service digital marketing agency I-COM has announced the appointment of Alex Blaikley as their new Strategy & Innovation Director.

This newly created role is part of the Manchester agency’s ongoing expansion following several recent client acquisitions, including ebuyer, Dawnvale, and Universal Tankers. The Client Services and Content Marketing teams are also growing, with new hires Tyriq Oladiran, Harrison Spencer, and Charlotte Kaighen joining the I-COM team.

Alex Blaikley will enhance I-COM’s integrated marketing services for both new and existing clients, focusing on AI, Headless solutions, and an agile approach to client growth and delivery across all I-COM services and channels.

Commenting on his new role, Alex Blaikley said: “The unique approach that I-COM takes with its clients, combined with its wide range of services, presents a significant opportunity to build on existing success. Its integration with technology partners and transparent use of AI highlights the crucial role agencies should play in client growth.”

Ravi Bhalla, Managing Director at I-COM, added: “Alex’s experience in various industry roles, including positions at Google, iProspect, and most recently as Managing Partner at 26 (MSQ), was a key factor in our decision to hire him. As I-COM celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, we recognize the substantial changes in how marketing firms must operate to stay competitive. We are confident that Alex will help us continue to innovate and strengthen our position in the future.”