Gillie and Wallo’s Knockout Party LIVE | RnR 20 Fights Stream

Million Dollaz Worth of Game presents Gillie & Wallo’s KNOCKOUT PARTY. Featuring 20+ amateur fights with NO headgear. Watch Philly locals take their feuds to the ring.

The event isn’t just about the fights; it’s a celebration of hip-hop culture. It’s a fusion of music, art, and athleticism that creates an unforgettable experience. It’s a show to witness the power of hard work, dedication, and passion as the fighters put their hearts and souls into the ring.

Gillie and Wallo posted a clip to their show’s Instagram page, explaining the opening of sign-up sheets for the event, which will take place in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Watch Gillie & Wallo’s Knockout Party

Alternatively, you can choose watch the PPV event another reliable streaming site, to watch Gillie & Wallo’s Knockout Party for only $9.99 without any VPN. Also, there aren’t any hidden or automatic charges either.

“We can settle these differences the right way. Y’all out here shooting motherf***ers for nothing. We can settle these differences the right way, and get paid and shake hands at the end like men.” Gillie explained.

This event will be a little different than a typical RNR as it’s sanctioned as stand-up striking, so there are moves like backfists + Superman punches that are legal here but not in pure amateur boxing.

With a 4’5” vs. 4’6” main event, as mentioned above, the card is locked with Philly locals fighting against every other state possible: rappers vs. comedians, 2 chicks from Cleveland who blew the same guy and hate each other.

Below is the list of fighters set to take the ring at Gillie & Wallo’s Knockout Party:

Halo The Dominatrix vs Auntie Curves

Halo The Dominatrix

Age: 28

Height: 5’3

Weight: 165lbs

Auntie Curves

Age: 37

Height: 5’0

Weight: 185lbs

White Dolomite vs Big Slick

White Dolomite

Age: 38

Height: 6’0

Weight: 220lbs

Big Slick

Age: 32

Height: 6’2

Weight: 240