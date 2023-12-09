Gillie and Wallo’s Knockout Party LIVE | RnR 20 Fights Stream

Million Dollaz Worth of Game presents Gillie & Wallo’s KNOCKOUT PARTY. Featuring 20+ amateur fights with NO headgear. Watch Philly locals take their feuds to the ring.
How to watch Gillie & Wallo’s Knockout Party
The event isn’t just about the fights; it’s a celebration of hip-hop culture. It’s a fusion of music, art, and athleticism that creates an unforgettable experience. It’s a show to witness the power of hard work, dedication, and passion as the fighters put their hearts and souls into the ring.
Gillie and Wallo posted a clip to their show’s Instagram page, explaining the opening of sign-up sheets for the event, which will take place in Wilmington, Delaware.
Alternatively, you can choose watch the PPV event another reliable streaming site, to watch Gillie & Wallo’s Knockout Party for only $9.99 without any VPN. Also, there aren’t any hidden or automatic charges either.
“We can settle these differences the right way. Y’all out here shooting motherf***ers for nothing. We can settle these differences the right way, and get paid and shake hands at the end like men.” Gillie explained.
This event will be a little different than a typical RNR as it’s sanctioned as stand-up striking, so there are moves like backfists + Superman punches that are legal here but not in pure amateur boxing.
With a 4’5” vs. 4’6” main event, as mentioned above, the card is locked with Philly locals fighting against every other state possible: rappers vs. comedians, 2 chicks from Cleveland who blew the same guy and hate each other.
Below is the list of fighters set to take the ring at Gillie & Wallo’s Knockout Party:
Halo The Dominatrix vs Auntie Curves
Halo The Dominatrix
Age: 28
Height: 5’3
Weight: 165lbs
Auntie Curves
Age: 37
Height: 5’0
Weight: 185lbs
White Dolomite vs Big Slick
White Dolomite
Age: 38
Height: 6’0
Weight: 220lbs
Big Slick
Age: 32
Height: 6’2
Weight: 240