Unveiling the NCLEX: Answering 8 Common Questions for Aspiring Nurses on the Journey to Career Advancement

Every year, more than 200,000 nurses take the NCLEX to advance further in their careers. If you’re an aspiring nurse, you may have asked yourself, “What is the NCLEX? and why do I need to take it?”

In this article, we’ll answer all your questions about the exam. And by the end, you’ll realize why so many aspiring nurses like yourself hustle to pass it every year.

1. What Does NCLEX Stand For?

NCLEX is an acronym for the National Council Licensure Exam. It’s a standard exam that tests the knowledge and skills of every aspiring Registered Nurse. The NCLEX is usually the last exam nurses take before they graduate from college. Every registered nurse is mandated to take this exam. It is the best way to conduct the nursing review.

2. How Much Does the NCLEX Cost?

At the time of registration, you’ll be required to pay a non-refundable fee of $200. There may be other fees associated with the process, but it all depends on your exact situation as well as the medical laws of your region.

3. What are the Requirements for Taking the NCLEX?

Before you take the NCLEX, you’ll first need to contact the Nursing Regulatory Body (NRB) in your locality. The requirements for each state vary, and you’ll need to confirm them with the officials of the NRB. You can easily find their contact information on the NCSBN website.

As for the documents you’ll be asked to provide, be sure to have the following handy:

A valid government-issued ID card showing your full name and signature

A recent passport photograph

4. What Questions Should I Expect in the NCLEX?

The NCLEX is a computer-based exam with multiple-choice questions. The questions usually focus on four specific health topics:

Medical empathy

Health promotion and maintenance

Psychosocial integrity

5. How Can I Prepare for the NCLEX?

Taking practice tests is a great way to prepare for the NCLEX. These tests are designed to mirror the structure and format of the actual tests. A few websites even copy recurring past questions from the actual exams.

These tests help you prepare for a lucrative nursing career with enough discipline and flexibility at your fingertips.

6. Where Can You Take the NCLEX?

To register for the NCLEX exam, you’ll have to sign up on the Pearson VUE website. This is where you make all the necessary payments for the test.

After the registration, you’ll be declared eligible for the exam by your local NRB. Be sure to check your email for the Authorization to Test (ATT) mail.

Once you get the email, return to the Pearson VUE website and select a test center that’s most convenient for you. There are centers scattered in and outside the US, and you’ll surely find one close to your location.

7. What’s the Passing Score for the NCLEX?

The passing standard for the NCLEX is reviewed after three years. Sometimes, the standards are adjusted altogether. Nonetheless, you should always aim to have an average of 95% accuracy on the test to solidify your chances of moving on to the next step.

8. What If I Fail the NCLEX?

Six weeks after you’ve taken the exam, your local NRB will contact you with your scores. If you do not meet the passing score, you can retake the test 45 days after your first attempt. The NCLEX is a recurring exam. So, you’ll have at least eight chances to retake it each year.