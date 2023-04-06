Feeling Tired all the Time: Causes, Symptoms and Treatments

Have you ever woken up feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep? Does it worry you that this tiredness continues through the day as well? You are not alone. According to the Department of Health, 1.25 million people in the UK suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome (and that’s only those who have been diagnosed). So what’s the reason behind your tiredness? Is your body trying to tell you something? Do you actually have chronic fatigue syndrome? Let’s find out.

Why do you feel tired?: Causes and symptoms

You may think that you feel tired all the time because you have a busy lifestyle and it’s true – that is definitely likely a factor – but there could be more to this than meets the eye. Fatigue can arise from multiple factors which are broadly categorised into the following:

Physical causes:

Tiredness can arise from physical causes. This includes fluctuating body weight, side effects from medications and treatments, pregnancy, and underlying medical conditions (whether known or undiagnosed). Sleep apnoea and iron deficiency can also make us feel tired and result in feeling exhausted.

Psychological causes:

While psychological causes may seem irrelevant when talking about tiredness, our mental health has a significant impact on our body. Depression, anxiety, stress, and any unresolved past trauma can contribute significantly to feeling fatigued.

Lifestyle causes:

Lifestyle choices play a large part in how tired we feel. This includes the obvious like bad quality sleep, to the less obvious: excessive screen time, not enough exercise and unhealthy diet.

Tips to beat tiredness: 3 Practical ways you can fight fatigue

While the following tips may seem obvious they are proven tips for beating tiredness:

Proper sleep routine

Having a proper sleep routine cannot be stressed enough. A strict sleep schedule with an optimal sleep environment can give your body the rest it needs. Bad quality sleep can result in reduced performance of the mind and body, leading to tiredness.

Regular exercise

An active lifestyle can not only result in better fitness, but also improved energy levels. Exercising also helps to release unwanted toxins, reduces stress and prevents the risk of developing chronic diseases. Research shows that people who lead an active lifestyle are less likely to report feelings of fatigue.

Balanced diet

Adding nutritious food in your diet can give your body the desired energy for daily activities. A balanced nutrient composition of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals is essential for your body’s recovery while you rest. Additionally, consulting a dietician would be a great way to create a diet plan which suits your energy requirements.

Still feel exhausted? Treatments for when you feel tired all the time

Tried the above tips but still feeling tired? Perhaps it’s time to speak to your GP or your preferred healthcare professional about alternate ways to beat fatigue. We explore some of the more common treatments below:

IV drips: When you’re low on energy and the cause is a vitamin deficiency, IV vitamin therapy is an effective way to replenish the body with nutrients, and gets quick results. An IV drip delivers vitamins directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the gut, which is where many of the nutrients we consume through food are lost. People who have undergone IV drip therapy have reported improvements in their energy levels, skin quality and overall wellbeing.

Supplements: CoQ10 can be beneficial for people who suffer from chronic fatigue. Additionally, Omega 3 is thought to help with oxidative stress and inflammation which can contribute to chronic fatigue. However, before taking any supplements, it is recommended that you consult your GP or medical practitioner.

Counselling: Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) has been used successfully for fatigue management. As mentioned above, the source of fatigue can not only be physical – mental health also plays a role. By focussing on reducing the symptoms of mental health disorders like depression and anxiety, this can help to alleviate fatigue.

Time to rest

It’s normal to feel tired and worn out after a hard day’s work or a late night (or two!). But, if you’re feeling tired all the time and it’s impacting your quality of life on a daily basis, it’s time to seek help from your GP or healthcare provider to work out what the underlying cause is.