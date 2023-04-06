UFC 287 Free Bets: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2

UFC 287 takes centre stage this weekend, as Israel Adesanya attempts to regain the UFC Middleweight Championship against Alex Pereira.

The pair previously met in November of last year, as Pereira came out on top in a thrilling contest that finished with a 5th-round TKO. It was just the second professional defeat of Adesanya’s career to date and his first-ever loss at middleweight, with his only previous defeat coming against Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight contest.

The victory took Pereira’s professional MMA record to 7-1, with it being just the fourth time the 35-year-old has competed in the UFC to date. The Brazilian previously had a 33-7 record in kickboxing.

Adesanya was ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage, leaving the oddsmakers to be pretty split on what they think the outcome will be this time around. The Nigerian is a slight favourite at this moment in time to win the rematch.

UFC 287 FAQs

When is UFC 287?

UFC 287 will take place on Saturday, April 8th.

Where is UFC 287 taking place?

UFC 287 is taking place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

What time does UFC 287 start?

The main fight card for UFC 287 is expected to start at 3am GMT. The main event between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya is scheduled to start at 6am GMT.