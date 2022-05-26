This celebrity encourages people to embrace their imperfections

By SWNS Staff // SWNS

The average person feels confident four days a week, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how people have overcome challenges to feel better about their blemished skin and found that a fresh change to their appearance like a facial or haircut (52%), wearing their favorite clothes (48%) or compliments (46%) gives them that extra boost of confidence.

The data shows that generally, people are over being ashamed of their scars and imperfections, with 81% admitting they wouldn’t feel like themselves without them.

Acne (30%), stretchmarks (29%) and surgery scars (28%) are just some of the blemishes that people were insecure about for a long time.

But they’ve been inspired by celebrity scar stories like Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant scar (21%), and Seal’s lupus scar (21%). In fact, 78% said speaking about their scar stories helped them heal emotionally.

Three in five Americans also said they’d like to see more characters with visible flaws on the big screen (63%) and 60% of these respondents said this would help them feel more represented.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the scar treatment brand Mederma, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the survey found that 65% used to go to great lengths to cover up their imperfections or wear clothes to hide them — but 54% feel like they’re not being true to themselves when they do.

Now, most of those who have easily visible scars on their body (851) said it makes them feel empowered (68%) and unique (80%).

The results found that 86% are even comfortable with sharing the story of how they got their scar, with a similar percentage agreeing they’d talk to others about it if it helped them feel more confident about theirs, too (88%).

It may have taken a long time for people to gain this confidence, though. More than half of Americans deal with low confidence often (56%).

This may be because 59% are worried that others will notice imperfections that they notice about themselves. A similar percentage said concern over how their blemishes look to others has had a negative impact on their mental health (56%).

“We know that feeling confident in our perceived imperfections goes a long way toward improving mental health,” said HRA Pharma America President, Bradley Meeks. “But confidence comes at its own pace, and this survey shows that getting to the point of empowerment in our appearance comes in different ways.”

Sixty-one percent said that they’re mentally at a place where they’ve conquered their insecurities and 56% agree that owning their insecurities helps them feel empowered.

More than a third of those with scars said they were able to mentally and emotionally heal with advice from those with similar scars/imperfections (38%).

“Hearing others’ scar stories is an important step towards debunking the negative reception of scars in media and everyday life,” said Meeks. “This is especially true for the 78% who said that they were able to heal emotionally after speaking on their own scar stories.”

WHAT CELEBRITIES “OWN THEIR SCARS”?

Selena Gomez – (21%)

Seal – (21%)

Jason Momoa – (20%)

Joaquin Phoenix – (20%)

Amy Schumer – (19%)

