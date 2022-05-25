4 in 5 Americans say there's 'nothing quite as satisfying' as a breath of fresh air from these outdoor favorites

By Joseph Staples // SWNS

Need a breath of fresh air? The “best air in the world” is apparently found in the mountains or beaches, according to a new survey.

Out of 2,000 adults, 46% believe mountainous areas have the finest air, followed by the beach (46%), woods (42%) and their own homes (35%).

Seven in 10 admitted they would bottle fresh air from their favorite places to take home if they could (71%), and the thought of it even brings them relaxation (72%).

Four in five believe there is “nothing quite as satisfying” as getting a breath of fresh air. Sixty-three percent have even tried to replicate their favorite kind of fresh air at home.

With rising climate change concerns, more than two-thirds (69%) said they are more conscious about the quality of the air they breathe than ever before, according to the research conducted by OnePoll for LG Electronics.

And 57% care about the air quality in their homes because of health sensitivities. Close to two in three (64%) will try to get out of their home for a while to find a good place to breathe.

Almost six in 10 respondents said their home feels “too stale or stuffy” at times — especially in the living room (44%), laundry room (42%) and basement (41%).

Two in three (68%) respondents noted they could never get comfy at home because of the stuffiness. Many try to get rid of this feeling by opening windows (44%), turning on a fan (40%), using an air purifier (38%) or turning on the air conditioner (38%).

Temperature and air moisture are also factors when seeking the best home air quality. A third (31%) said their homes have to be cool so they could feel comfortable. Meanwhile, 22% said it has to feel warm, and 21% prefer their homes to be more humid than outside.

Seventy-one percent added that having a well-ventilated home is important, especially when they have guests over.

“Nothing quite compares to taking in a breath of clean, fresh air, especially when you can do so in your own home,” said Josie Salazar, director of brand marketing at LG Electronics. “We have seen an increased desire among consumers to take control of their wellness by improving the air quality in their home and creating a comfortable environment for their families as well as guests.”

Respondents also pay attention to the seasons when it comes to the quality of the air. A third of Americans (32%) said they’re most concerned about air quality during the summer months — followed by autumn (25%) and winter (18%).

Only five percent said they’re worried about the air quality in the spring, perhaps because of high pollen levels.

Three in five (60%) have considered bringing in extra help in the form of an air purifier to help alleviate their seasonal allergies and cold symptoms.

“As experts in the air care space, we want to help consumers create their own personalized oasis in their home,” continued Salazar. “Making sure there are plenty of options for airflow and cooling is the perfect way to ensure optimal comfort in any room and season.”



TOP 10 BEST KINDS OF AIR IN THE WORLD

Mountains – 46%

Beaches – 45%

Woods – 42%

Hikes – 35%

At home – 35%

Amusement parks – 32%

Campfire – 32%

Libraries – 31%

Planes – 31%

Concerts – 29%

