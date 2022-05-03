The average stag and hen party now costs each guest an average of £242 – 61 per cent more than a decade ago.

A poll of 1,200 adults who have been on stag or hen dos, or have one coming up, found the cost of attending one in 2012 was an average of £150.

Today, that figure is £242 – with 42 per cent regretting parting with so much cash.

While 47 per cent believe pre-wedding-parties have become more extravagant in the last couple of years.

Of these, 48 per cent think this is because people are making up for lost time during the pandemic while 46 per cent believe it’s down to having more savings.

And 44 per cent think travellers want to compare themselves to online influencers.

It also emerged that, pre-pandemic, UK cities were the most likely candidates for a stag or hen party, with London, Liverpool and Manchester the most commonly visited.

But the UK’s capital drops to 12th on the list of places people will go on their next one, with exotic locations like Amsterdam, Marbella and even Miami more likely destinations.

The survey was commissioned by Hotels.com, which has coined ‘Stag doe’, a mixed gender celebration (for stags and does), killing two birds with one stone when celebrating ahead of the big day.

Emma Tagg, Hotels.com spokesperson, said: “It’s clear hen and stag dos are on the rise, and we have even seen a 12 per cent increase in searches for group trips compared to 2019, with people clearly ready to celebrate in style.

“Pre-pandemic most people (24 per cent) said they didn’t take any days off work to attend a hen or stag party.

“However, when asked how many days people would be taking for their next do, the most popular answer was a whopping three days (21 per cent).

“It’s clear Brits are going bigger than ever with more holiday days being taken and more money being spent this year.”

Hotels.com booking data has also found the most searched for amenity for groups this year was a pool, as opposed to a free breakfast in previous years.

The survey also found that, of those whose have regretted going on a hen or stag do, 40 per cent put the blame on spending too much money.

Just under a third (32 per cent) admitted they had behaved in a ‘regrettable’ manner, while 32 per cent claimed the entire trip was just a nightmare all round.

But 38 per cent felt the event dragged on too long, meaning they had to take more time off work than they’d have liked.

Nearly one in 10 who have a pre-nuptial trip coming up reckon they’ll need to use up an entire working week of annual leave to fit it all in.

As a result, 64 per cent wish they didn’t have to take so much time off – to attend other people’s celebrations.

And six in 10 said stag and hen dos are simply bad for their bank accounts, according to the OnePoll data.

Despite this, 42 per cent confessed that for their own stag or hen party, they’d want their friends to take them on an extravagant trip.

It also found 31 per cent have been on a mixed-gender stag or hen do, with men and women present.

The same amount has been – or been invited to – a money-saving event where the hen and stag parties were combined into one.

Emma Tagg added: “The growing trend for people to combine their stag and hen parties into one is really interesting, as that can save both cash and precious annual leave. All hail the rise of the Stag Doe.

“An easy way to save is by booking through Hotels.com – for every ten nights you stay, you get a reward night”.

ELLIE AUSTIN-WILLIAMS’ MONEY SAVING TIPS FOR MANAGING HEN AND STAG DOS



Be an early booking bird

Plan ahead – that way, you can take advantage of any early booking discounts and you’ve got more time to save.

Pair yourself up

When it comes to booking hotel rooms, speak to the chief organiser to see if they can pair you up rather than booking solo. That way, instead of paying the cost of an entire suite yourself you can book a twin room and halve the price.

Thrift your themed outfit

The cost for dressing like a giant hen can be surprisingly expensive; try looking for second-hand costumes using resale platforms or head to your local charity shops for budget-friendly options.

Divide and conquer

Rather than buying new outfits, toiletries and paying for extra luggage for a weekend trip, join forces with other attendees to decide who will bring what and reduce overpacking. Discuss outfit swaps you can coordinate across the time away and save yourself both space and cash.

WFH – ‘Work from Hotel’

Whether it’s a staycation or a sunny, seaside break, make the most of remote working where possible. Travel there early in the morning or overnight and work from the hotel, so that you don’t need to take an extended amount of time off work to travel. Your annual leave is as valuable as your money.

Flex your flight options

If you’re living it large and heading abroad for a stag or hen party, being open minded about your departure airport and your flight times can help expand the options available to you and provide low-cost airline options that could save you significant sums.

Load up on low-cost activities

There’s an infinite number of possible activities for a hen/stag do, and the cost can quickly explode. To keep the budget in check, go for low-cost entertainment such as Mr & Mrs games, free tourist attractions or walking tours.

Share the ride

Did someone say road-trip? Whether you’re the driver or passenger, if you’re heading to a base location less well-served by public transport or off the beaten track, share a car ride with a group of friends and split the petrol and parking bills to keep costs down.

Short and sweet

With increasingly frequent week-long stag and hen parties, the days off and the spending can add up quickly. As an alternative to going for the full length of the trip, explore whether you can go for a long weekend instead and minimise the annual leave and spending required.

Get rewarded

When booking stag or hen dos, make the most of reward schemes. On Hotels.com you get a stamp for every night stayed at the property, collect 10 stamps and you get a reward night, which will equate to the average value of the previous 10 stamps. An easy way to make savings, especially when booking in bulk.

THE TOP 20 MONEY-NO-OBJECT HEN AND STAG DO DESTINATIONS

1. Las Vegas

2. Amsterdam

3. New York

4. Miami

5. Marbella

6. Manchester

7. Brighton

8. London

9. Paris

10. Newcastle

11. Tokyo

12. Barcelona

13. Bournemouth

14. Bristol

15. Bora Bora

16. Dubai

17. Ibiza

18. Liverpool

19. Bangkok

20. Lisbon

Source link