Clemta announces major expansion of Partner API, taking U.S. company formation, compliance and tax to SaaS and fintech products

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Under Clemta’s newly expanded Partner API, SaaS and fintech platforms can put their own brand on U.S. company formation as well as compliance and tax services.

London, The United Kingdom: Clemta, the company behind an all-in-one platform used to form and manage U.S. businesses, has confirmed its Partner API is undergoing major expansion. With it, professional service providers as well as fintechs and SaaS platforms may now bring bookkeeping, ongoing compliance, U.S. company formation and tax filing services into their products directly.

Underlying the announcement is Clemta’s history of working alongside more than 21,000 entrepreneurs located in 170+ countries. For many, company formation proved only the first stage of an extended relationship.

Its customer data underlines how that demand carries on: 92% of entrepreneurs with a Clemta-formed company proceeded to buy one additional service or more, with customers averaging 3.4 services apiece.

Such continued demand for services that extend past incorporation informed the Partner API expansion, and fintechs, SaaS platforms or professional service providers can now help customers over the entire U.S. business lifecycle.

Formation was the start: the API now spans ongoing operations

Requests for company formation, and updates on their status, were all the Clemta Partner API was initially designed to deal with. Support now stretches to a broader mix of business operations that includes tax filings, document management, compliance requirements, service orders and EIN applications.

Partners need only one integration to offer, within their partnership agreement, registered agent support, tax filing assistance, bookkeeping and company formation, together with further post-incorporation solutions.

Further features are a dedicated partner dashboard where billing, services and pricing are managed, a comprehensive sandbox environment that lets integrations be tested, and automated status notifications delivered by webhooks.

Embedded offerings and additional revenue for partners

With the Partner API, U.S. business services can be sold by companies under brands of their own, while they still hold the direct relationship with customers.

Clemta runs the operations underneath, leaving partners to set retail prices themselves and to control what their customers experience. Upfront commitments are not part of the model, which works on partner-based pricing alongside consolidated monthly billing.

An existing onboarding journey at a fintech could take in U.S. company formation. For accounting firms it offers a way of extending services to international clients, and for SaaS platforms a means of adding business solutions with no need to build the operational capabilities underlying them.

“Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have to move between disconnected platforms to establish and operate a U.S. business,” remarked M. İlayda Şencan, CEO of Clemta. “We believe the next step is making these services available wherever entrepreneurs already manage their businesses. By opening our infrastructure to partners, we’re enabling other platforms to deliver a more complete experience while building new opportunities for their own growth.”

Program availability

Both the Clemta Partner API and the white-label program can be taken up by eligible partners. Clemta has made program information and technical documentation available via its website.

Learn more: clemta.com/whitelabel-program