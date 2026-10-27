Exhibitors at ICFE 2027 benefit from customs duty cut to 10%

İstanbul Expo Center will once again welcome the International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE), whose fourth edition runs January 6 to 9, 2027. More than 500 exhibitors and approximately 35,000 industry professionals from over 150 countries are expected to attend, creating new opportunities for international trade and collaboration.

Istanbul, Türkiye: The International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE) 2027 takes its place on the calendar January 6 to 9, 2027, with the Istanbul Fair Center (İFM) serving as its venue. Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. is organising the fair, which receives backing from the İstanbul Carpet Exporters Association (IHIB) together with the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association (GAHIB).

By linking Türkiye’s worldwide strength in carpet manufacturing with international commerce, the event will bring a broad mix of sector professionals to Istanbul: manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, chain stores, architects and interior designers alike.

Where worldwide carpet commerce converges

The fair shows international buyers what Türkiye offers in production capacity, design expertise and a strategic location, and it gives exhibitors an opening to enter new markets, establish export connections and build partnerships worldwide.

Organisers anticipate that over 500 exhibitors will take part in ICFE 2027, with approximately 35,000 visitors arriving from more than 150 countries.

Professional buyers from the main markets for carpets and floor coverings, among them Germany, Italy, China, India, Belgium, the USA, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Central Asian countries, are set to meet exhibitors at the fair and open new commercial relationships.

A strategic city that boosts commerce

Istanbul’s position at the junction of Europe and Asia, combined with its advanced transport and logistics infrastructure, strengthens the international appeal of ICFE.

With direct flights linking the city to a wide range of destinations, professionals from around the world can reach the fair easily, and exhibitors gain access to many markets from a single venue.

Customs change set to encourage overseas exhibitors

The Directorate General of Customs of the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade has introduced a significant regulation intended to support the exhibition and increase international participation. Under Türkiye’s customs legislation, products brought in by international exhibitors had been subject to a temporary customs duty of 100% of their FOB (Free on Board) value, a rate now reduced to 10% exclusively for ICFE 2027.

The measure follows extensive collaboration between public authorities and industry representatives, and it is expected to significantly lighten the financial burden on international companies exhibiting high-value products. Organisers also expect it to bring exhibitors from more countries to the fair and to raise the level of international trade conducted there.

Design and knowledge sharing take centre stage

Alongside its commercial activity, ICFE 2027 will host a series of events aimed at encouraging sector growth, innovation and knowledge sharing.

Carpet Talks, which attracted strong interest in previous editions, returns with leading industry figures debating design, production, branding and how the sector is transforming.

Original creations will be presented to industry professionals through the Carpet Design Awards, which put innovative carpet designs in front of an international audience. At the Carpet Workshop, visitors can draw inspiration from a distinctive format that brings designers from different countries together to collaborate on production.

Connecting sector professionals through business

ICFE 2027 offers a commercial platform where new opportunities await manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, wholesalers, chain stores, architects, interior designers, decorators and other professionals.

Meeting new suppliers, tracking the latest trends, holding B2B meetings and expanding international networks are all on the agenda for attendees throughout the event.

Building on a previous edition that welcomed 445 exhibitors and 31,410 visitors from 127 countries, the organisers aim to broaden participation and raise international visibility with ICFE 2027, securing its position as one of the world’s foremost carpet and flooring events.