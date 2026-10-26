Nagaraj Garimalla and South Carolina’s Elderly Care System

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The social determinants of health are a way of conceptualizing the diverse factors underlining health and health outcomes in South Carolina. Providers such as CareSouth Carolina and SC Thrive partner with public agencies such as the South Carolina Department of Aging (SCDOA) in delivering essential services that enable older adults to maintain healthy, independent lives within their own homes and communities.

The SCDOA complies with the Older Americans Act (OAA) in delivering services and programs that meet the needs of those 60 years and older (as well as those 18 and older who have a disability). Specific age requirements can vary depending on the program. These services not only reflect the moral imperative of ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable citizens, but also save on expenses.

On average, SCDOA costs are $1,400 per client, and cover basic services such as home care, transportation, meals, and home modifications. This reduces taxpayers’ burden, as each elderly person placed in a nursing home costs Medicaid approximately $52,000 per year. The SCDOA launched GetCareSC.com in 2017 as an innovative online platform that matches eligible older adults and those with disabilities (and their caregivers) with available resources. The expansive database provides region-specific links to day care, meals, in-home care, and transportation.

To assiste providers, CareSouth Carolina offers a community health center system called Vantage Point. This has a unique status as an Area Agency on Aging and an Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). The program stands as a frontline resource in finding unbiased, accurate information about the various aspects of living with a disability or aging. Vantage Point’s informational and referral services help people better understand the scope of Medicare options, available legal assistance, and accessible programs, including family caregiver support and homebound meals.

Another related CareSouth Carolina offering is the Regional Family Caregiver Support Program, which helps families care for older relatives living with disabilities or chronic illnesses. A “family caregiver” is defined as an informal adult provider of community and in-home care to those over 60 years of age. Resources in this area extend beyond in-home care assistance to include support groups and adult day centers. The program also supports grandparents past the age of 60 who are engaged in raising grandkids age 18 and under.

Nagaraj Garimalla and the Protech Solutions, Inc., team have collaborated with SC Thrive and CareSouth Carolina to coordinate between social care services and health care providers. Disconnected systems had historically led to incomplete referrals, which impacted the provision of holistic care. Around 8,000 older adults statewide were waiting for basic services as a result. To address this issue, the Protech team has developed the web-based Thrive Hub platform. This enables South Carolina medical providers to seamlessly send, receive, and coordinate social care referrals, bridging the communications gap. Counselors make use of a statewide provider database that enables the accurate management of cases and benefits applications, as well as referrals. Nagaraj Garimalla has earned nationwide recognition for this solution through the ACL Social Care Referrals Challenge Award.