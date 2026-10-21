Design-led fenestration showcase returns to Istanbul from 21 to 24 November 2026

From 21 to 24 November 2026, the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul will again host the Eurasia Window & Door and Eurasia Glass Fairs, where prominent construction sector companies, pioneering technologies and international buyers come together.

Istanbul, Türkiye: Counted among the most influential trade gatherings across the Eurasian region, these fairs keep functioning as a strategic commercial platform that links dealers, wholesalers, architects, project developers, manufacturers and sector professionals based in Türkiye and across the globe.

Reed Tüyap Fairs Inc. organises the event together with PÜKAD (Window and Door Sector Association), PÜKAB (Window Producers Quality Association) and GALSİAD (Entrepreneur Aluminum Industrialists and Businesspeople Association), with backing from the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade. Technologies, products and solutions that are defining the future of contemporary construction and architectural design will all be presented there.

A Wide-Ranging Display for the Window and Door Sectors

The Eurasia Window & Door Fair will put on display an extensive selection of solutions: profiles, window and door systems, automation technologies, façade applications, insulation systems, production machinery, accessories, shutters and auxiliary industry products.

Visiting professionals from the sector will be able to examine next-generation answers built around sustainability, aesthetics, smart technologies, energy efficiency and operational efficiency.

Dedicated thematic areas covering aluminium systems and shading technologies are set to draw considerable visitor interest once more. Creative applications including pergolas, aluminium façades, glass balcony systems, awnings, architectural shading products and winter garden applications will serve as inspiration for commercial as well as residential projects.

Hundreds of exhibiting companies are expected to take part, so buyers hunting for competitive products and fresh business partnerships will find a powerful sourcing and networking environment.

The Future of Glass Takes Shape at the Eurasia Glass Fair

Held alongside the Eurasia Window & Door Fair, the Eurasia Glass Fair remains among the glass industry’s foremost meeting points anywhere in the region.

On show will be a wide spectrum of technologies and products: architectural glass, flat glass, industrial glass applications, decorative glass, glass processing technologies, insulation solutions, production machinery and auxiliary industry products.

Specialists working in interior design, construction, glass processing, architecture and industrial manufacturing will come together in Istanbul to discover sustainable glass solutions, novel production methods and rising trends that are reshaping modern living spaces.

Where Continents Meet for Business

Sitting at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, the Balkans and North Africa, Istanbul gives visitors and exhibitors alike a distinctive advantage in international trade.

As an export and business development platform serving the glass, window and door industries, the fairs keep reinforcing their standing, allowing companies to form new partnerships and move into markets of high potential.

What Awaits Visitors

Across the four days of the event, the newest technologies, product innovations and smart solutions driving the sector can be examined by visitors, who will also meet international brands, leading manufacturers and solution providers drawn from many markets. Comparing products for projects now under way or planned for later, keeping up with new directions in architecture and construction, and forming export connections and fresh business partnerships will equally be possible. Gathering design, technology, sustainability and innovation beneath a single roof, the events will deliver a rounded picture of the developments steering the future of the construction industry.

Be Part of Eurasia’s Leading Sector Gathering

Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye hosts Eurasia Window & Door Fair and Eurasia Glass Fair on 21 to 24 November 2026. Doors open to visitors between 10:00 and 18:00 from 21 to 23 November, while on 24 November the hours run from 10:00 to 17:00. Advance online registration through the official e-ticket pages of the two fairs is encouraged for sector professionals. Visitor details, further event information and the complete list of 2026 exhibitors can be found at eurasiawindowdoorfair.com and eurasiaglassfair.com.