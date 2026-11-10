Italy’s EIMA hosts promotion of Türkiye’s Konya Agriculture fair for 2027

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Tüyap is getting ready for the International Konya Agriculture Fair, whose 23rd edition opens in April 2027 in Konya, Türkiye’s agricultural capital, uniting agricultural machinery, digital technologies and global trade. European sector professionals will learn about the exhibition at EIMA International in Bologna.

Konya, Türkiye: The 23rd International Konya Agriculture Fair will run on 6-10 April 2027, staged at the Konya Chamber of Commerce Tüyap Konya International Fair Center. Organiser Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc. will use the event to bring together agricultural machinery producers, technology suppliers and buyers from abroad.

Backing for the exhibition comes from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye and from TARMAKBİR (Turkish Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association), together with the Konya Chamber of Commerce, the Konya Chamber of Industry, Selçuk University and Konya Metropolitan Municipality, tying local industry, farming and academia into the event.

Konya’s factories serve a vast farming region

Holding the biggest expanse of agricultural land in Türkiye, Konya is also among the country’s principal hubs for agricultural machinery manufacturing. The exhibition links this industrial base to buyers, distributors and farm businesses in search of equipment and technology suppliers.

“Konya combines agricultural production with a strong machinery manufacturing industry. Through the fair, we aim to bring these capabilities closer to international buyers, including European importers and distributors,” explained Tüyap Konya Fairs Inc. General Manager İlhan Ersözlü. “Our focus is on creating opportunities for manufacturers to establish business relationships and reach new markets.”

Innovation talks planned for the AgriFuture Stage

Agricultural mechanization will be represented throughout, spanning tractors, planting equipment, harvesting machinery and balers through to systems for soil preparation and crop protection.

Also on show will be agricultural software, livestock technologies, irrigation equipment, renewable energy solutions and environmental services, placing established machinery alongside emerging production technologies in one exhibition.

Panels and seminars featuring sector specialists and participants from abroad will mark the return of the AgriFuture Stage, with talks examining developments shaping technology, agricultural production and the industry’s future.

A dedicated Start-up Area will let agricultural entrepreneurs in Türkiye present their own technologies and solutions, giving new ventures and seasoned industry professionals a further place to meet.

European trade visitors are a key target

The 2026 edition counted 431 exhibitors, with visitors from approximately 100 countries, buyer delegations from 23 countries among them. Every one of the 81 Turkish provinces sent industry professionals as well, evidence of the exhibition’s reach at home and abroad. In 2027, the event will cover 96,000 square metres spanning 6 halls, outdoor exhibition space and foyer areas.

Konya Agriculture plans to promote itself internationally by taking part in EIMA International, held on 10-14 November 2026 in Bologna, Italy. Its goal there is to show European industry representatives what the country can offer in agricultural machinery manufacturing, emphasising Türkiye’s competitive pricing and the strategic geographical position it holds.