David Orazietti on Important Hiking Rules for Canadians

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Following nearly a decade of working at Sault College, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, as Dean and President, David Orazietti made the decision to retire in 2025. While he is keen to take on a new professional challenge, he has more recently taken some time to engage in personal interests, such as hiking and camping. David Orazietti is one of millions of Canadians to take advantage of the country’s extensive network of hiking trails. According to Trans Canada Trail, 72 percent of citizens use national trails at least once per year.

Considering the prevalence of hiking in Canada, it is important for people to understand safe trail behavior, as well as general hiking etiquette. Parks Canada, an agency of the Government of Canada, provides citizens and visitors with a lot of information designed to ensure safety and wellness while using the country’s trails and forests.

To start, hikers in Canada should understand and adhere to their personal limits. This means planning trips and outdoor activities that align with their skill level and physical condition. Inadequate planning and hiking trails that exceed a person’s experience increases their risk of injury or getting lost. Hikers also need to account for various factors that can influence the challenge of a specific trail, such as weather and wildfire warnings.

One of the best parts of hiking in Canada is enjoying the pristine tranquility of the nation’s outdoor environments. With this in mind, hikers should properly dispose of their trash. Many public hiking areas feature garbage and recycling bins, though hikers may need to bring their garbage with them and dispose of it elsewhere. Littering is not only illegal, but can attract animals and lead to potentially dangerous wildlife encounters. Hikers can visit Parks Canada online at parks.canada.ca to learn more about how to hike without leaving a trace.

On a related note, hikers must never feed wildlife, and should generally avoid all wildlife interactions other than observing animals from a safe distance. Human food can harm animals in various ways, in addition to increasing the risk of unsafe wildlife encounters for hikers. Similarly, hikers and campers need to properly secure and store garbage, cookware, and similar items and accessories.

When it comes to observing animals from a safe distance, hikers should use common sense. Different animals in different situations demand different buffer zones. The time of year also impacts how close a person can get to an animal. During mating season, for example, wildlife may behave more aggressively. Animals protecting their young are also more likely to view humans as potential threats. Hikers should conduct thorough research about local wildlife and how to interact before visiting a new area.

Individuals can enrich their hiking experience by sharing the trail with a faithful canine companion. However, hikers need to make certain accommodations while hiking with dogs. Above all else, hikers need to keep their pets on leashes at all times. Even the friendliest dog can scare other hikers, encounter unfriendly wildlife, and damage sensitive environments. The Parks Canada website provides information about areas that allow dogs on hiking trails and permit overnight camping with pets.

Finally, part of the thrill of hiking is exploring outdoor environments, far from the bustle of civilization. That said, hikers should always use designated paths. Even if a person is confident in their ability not to get lost, wandering from the trail can negatively impact the environment, causing soil erosion, the destruction of fragile fauna and flora, and other issues.