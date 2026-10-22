First week of January included in Rixos Hotels Egypt New Year 2027 programme

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: At its flagship properties in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alamein and Alexandria, Rixos Hotels Egypt will greet 2027 with a sweeping slate of gala shows, live entertainment, DJs and international artists.

Internationally recognised performers, live bands, DJs and bespoke shows have been threaded into a New Year programme built to gift guests festive memories across some of the country’s most sought-after destinations, with celebrations running past New Year’s Eve into the first week of January.

Festivities at Rixos Premium Seagate open on 31 December 2026, when Alexandra Stan headlines beside JO Squillo, DJ Michelle, the Golden Girls Show and Paris Select Band. DJ Litchi takes the reins on 5 January, and 6 January sees DJ Karry G and Aston Band wrap up the festive programme.

The New Year will be welcomed at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh by Aston Band, internationally acclaimed DJ Fedde Le Grand and The Underdog Project on 31 December. On 6 January, guests are entertained by sets and shows from JO Squillo, DJ Michelle, the Golden Girls Show and Paris Select Band.

New Year’s Eve at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh belongs to iconic artist Haddaway, joined by DJ Mykris and Côte d’Azur Gala Band. DJ Mykris returns on 1 January to prolong the festivities, before DJ Michelle and Paris Select Band appear on 4 January and DJ Karry G on 5 January, while 6 January brings DJ Litchi alongside Claps Band.

Over in Hurghada, DJ Kaka, DJ AlexFish, Claps Show Band and the Boney M Experience will see in New Year’s Eve at Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas and Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View. There is more for guests afterwards: DJ Kaka on 1 January, DJ AlexFish on 2 January and DJ KrisMi on 5 January. On the final night, 6 January, DJ KrisMi joins forces with Haddaway and Côte d’Azur Gala Band.

Rixos Premium Alamein, on Egypt’s North Coast, puts FAYETTE, Fantomel & Kate Linn and legendary Snap feat. Turbo B on stage for 31 December. DJ Lia Lisse keeps the merriment flowing across 5 and 6 January.

At Rixos Montaza Alexandria, meanwhile, 2027 arrives with 31 December New Year’s Eve sets from internationally recognised artist Akcent and renowned Lebanese singer Elissa.

Speaking of the festive line-up, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said:

“New Year is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for our guests, and at Rixos Hotels Egypt we aim to transform it into an experience that goes far beyond a traditional celebration. This year, we have brought together an exceptional line-up of international artists, live bands, DJs and performers across our resorts, giving guests the opportunity to celebrate in a different way at each destination. From Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada to Alamein and Alexandria, our objective is to combine world-class entertainment with the distinctive hospitality, dining and resort experiences for which Rixos is known. We look forward to welcoming our guests and beginning 2027 together with unforgettable moments.”

Staged by the resorts of Rixos Hotels Egypt in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alamein and Alexandria, the New Year 2027 programme pairs live entertainment with festive dining and celebration along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts.