“For most creatives, design is a lifestyle,” says Curt Schreiber, Chief Creative Officer at VSA Partners. “We’re constantly thinking of how branding could be clearer, smarter, more intentional. Design4Better just puts that natural instinct on display.”

Design4Better is more than a creative exploration. It’s also a program where designers can develop their chops by thinking through the process of reimagining iconic brands.

“We make it a point to encourage this kind of creative exploration, and we do our best to amplify it,” Schreiber says. “When designers are given the space to explore, they grow—and so do we.”

Visitors can explore the gallery of conceptual redesigns and submit redesign requests, fueling a continual loop of creative feedback and community engagement.