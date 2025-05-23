AAEON, a leader in edge AI solutions, has received the prestigious Golden Award for its BOXER-8645AI at the COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards. The recognition will be officially presented during COMPUTEX, taking place from May 20–23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

This award highlights AAEON’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation in AI computing. The company expressed pride in being celebrated by one of the industry’s most respected platforms, known for honoring breakthrough technology for over two decades.

COMPUTEX, Asia’s largest annual ICT exhibition, features industry leaders working to build global ecosystems to innovate in the technology space. For many years, the Best Choice Award has led the way in identifying products that show exceptional functionality, innovation, and market potential and showcasing them to the global tech community. AAEON’s BOXER-8645AI has been recognized as a standout due to its alignment with the growing market demand for intelligent mobility and autonomous vehicle solutions.

The BOXER-8645AI is an advanced fanless embedded AI system equipped with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, eight GMSL2 interfaces, and an exceptionally rugged design suited to in-vehicle deployments. AAEON’s integration of GMSL2 technology and E-Mark certification both played key roles in its inclusion among 2025’s awards lineup at COMPUTEX. Meanwhile, its market potential is augmented by the presence of 9-Axis sensor and GNSS support, a 9V ~ 36V power input range with ignition delay on/off functionality, and a broad -25°C to 65°C temperature range. Combining these features with the AI inferencing performance of the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ make the product an example of the potential that edge AI has in the in-vehicle space.