Europe’s Most Affordable Luxury Holiday Destinations Named in 2025 Index

The 2025 European Budget Luxury Travel Index from Kinglike Concierge reveals the most cost-effective luxury destinations in Europe for American tourists seeking an opulent experience without the premium price tag.

At the top of the list is Greece, where a full luxury holiday including return business class flights, high-end accommodation, relaxing spa treatments, and Michelin-starred meals can be enjoyed for just $1,329 per person.

The index evaluates the 20 most popular European countries, measuring average prices for five-star hotels, flights from JFK New York, spa indulgences, and fine dining experiences.

The findings prove that savvy travellers can access top-tier European luxury without draining their wallets.

Best-Value Destinations for a Luxury European Stay:

Greece – $1,329

Spain – $1,529

Germany – $1,638

Italy – $1,666

UK – $1,926

Greece takes the crown for combining exceptional affordability with cultural richness and natural beauty. Spain and Germany offer similarly strong value, particularly in the high-end hospitality and gastronomy sectors. Meanwhile, Turkey sets itself apart with remarkably low rates – including $330 per week for five-star accommodation and $22 spa sessions.

Malta impresses with its affordable fine dining, but tops the list as the most expensive luxury destination, with a weekly cost of $4,296 per person.

About Kinglike Concierge

Kinglike Concierge is a boutique luxury travel design company that curates hand-picked villas, yachts, and tailor-made experiences across Greece, Italy, and other coveted Mediterranean destinations.

From private jet charters to last-minute Michelin-star reservations, the team specialises in crafting seamless, one-of-a-kind itineraries for guests who want every detail handled with precision and flair.

Find out the full index results by visiting Kinglike Concierge.