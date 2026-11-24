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JIMMY has issued a Black Friday message urging European consumers to judge countertop water purifiers on features and long-term costs, with limited-time offers across four ranges.

Suzhou, China: In a Black Friday announcement for the European market, JIMMY said it hopes consumers will take a more measured approach to buying a countertop water purifier. The offers span four product lines: R9, R9 Pro, the Matrix series and Nespure N9. JIMMY says day-to-day needs, what the appliance can do and the cost of owning it over time should count for more than a headline reduction.

“Consumers today want appliances that look as good as they perform,” said Dora Guan, Sales Director of JIMMY. “With its elegant iron-grey finish and touch interface, our countertop water purifier is designed to complement modern kitchen interiors. For us, simplifying daily hydration and improving water quality should go hand in hand with thoughtful design and ease of use.”

The company’s advice on price

The announcement notes that picking a purifier takes more than a price check. Buyers are urged to look into installation, filter replacement and whether extra functions would suit their routine.

JIMMY adds that shoppers can ask which current devices a model might replace, listing water-filter jugs, capsule coffee machines, kettles, soda makers and ice makers. It says results differ by model and household. The range is described as plug-and-play, with a reminder to check the available worktop space for each unit.

What each range offers

Hot water on demand is the R9’s job, with six temperature and volume options and dual pitchers. JIMMY says the R9 Pro matches it and supplies water chilled to 10°C as well.

Matrix is presented as a modular series in which a compact M9 Pro base unit produces hot water. The S9 module adds chilled sparkling water, while the I9 module makes and crushes ice, and users pick one of the two to go with the base.

The company also introduced the Nespure N9 at IFA 2026 Berlin, a unit combining water purification and capsule coffee preparation for original-line capsules. It features five-stage ultrafiltration, and JIMMY states that water reaches 98°C in three seconds.

Filtration claims and filter life

JIMMY states that its R9, R9 Pro and Matrix products rely on seven-stage reverse osmosis filtration and real-time TDS (total dissolved solids) readings. They are designed to take out bacteria, heavy metals and PFAS chemicals, and remineralisation then restores minerals, aiming at a mineral-water-like taste.

Design lifespan for the filters is stated as 12 to 24 months, and the company acknowledges that real intervals and costs bear on value. It also points out that purified tap water might lower bottled water use and single-use plastic, depending on a household’s habits.

Where the offers are available

JIMMY lists the Black Friday deals on Amazon, jimmy.eu, jimmyitalia.it, jimmy.bg, Otto, Kaufland, Unieuro, MediaWorld, eMAG, JOYBUY and Allegro. Regional platforms control stock, availability and promotional conditions.

About JIMMY

JIMMY is a technology-focused brand within KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., whose small-appliance development and manufacturing history dates to 1994. KingClean reports over 800 R&D engineers, more than 2,200 patents and over 200 new patent applications annually. JIMMY draws on these capabilities to develop products focused on cleaner, smarter living.