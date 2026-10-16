Deal signed at MIPCOM Cannes brings Origo Studios expertise to Shams Production Hub

At MIPCOM Cannes, an agreement was formalised covering studio knowledge transfer and closer cooperation on international productions. Five purpose-built sound stages will make up the opening phase of Shams Production Hub, with work set to begin in Q1 2027.

CANNES, France: Sharjah Media City (Shams), a leading UAE freezone authority, and Origo Studios, one of Hungary’s leading film studio complexes, have formalised at MIPCOM Cannes a strategic partnership that supports the creation of Shams Production Hub in Sharjah, UAE.

The agreement tasks Origo Studios with running a three-phase training and knowledge-transfer programme that will prepare the Shams team to run the facility to international standards. The training combines online sessions with hands-on learning at Origo Studios in Budapest and on-site guidance in Sharjah.

The programme covers studio operations, art department management, post-production, business development and sales, finance and production incentives, backlot operations, technical infrastructure, governance, and sustainable production practices.

Five purpose-built sound stages, each of approximately 1,710 square metres, will form part of Shams Production Hub. Q1 2027 is the scheduled start date for its first phase.

Expanding commercial links between Hungary and Sharjah also underpin the agreement. Registered at Shams today are 67 companies belonging to Hungarian businesses and investors, 31 of which pursue media-related activities.

According to H.E. Rashid Abdalla Al Obad, Director General of Shams: “Our vision for the Shams Production Hub goes beyond developing world-class production infrastructure. We want to build the expertise, operational capabilities and industry relationships needed to support productions at every stage of their lifecycle. Our partnership with Origo Studios enables our team to learn from an established European studio environment and bring that knowledge to Sharjah, while strengthening connections between the UAE and international production markets. It reflects our commitment to developing a sustainable, globally connected media and creative ecosystem that creates opportunities for talent and businesses.”

Commenting on the agreement, CEO of Origo Studios Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth said: “We are pleased to partner with Sharjah Media City at an important stage in the development of the Shams Production Hub. Building a successful production ecosystem requires more than world-class facilities; it requires strong operational expertise, practical experience and a deep understanding of the production industry. Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience with the Shams team and supporting their journey towards establishing a production hub capable of serving local, regional and international productions. We also see strong potential for this partnership to develop further, with continued cooperation between our teams across operational and development matters.”

Subject to mutual agreement, wider collaboration may follow under the deal, spanning studio development, technical expertise, knowledge exchange and possible international production opportunities.