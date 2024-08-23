Following their annual global conference, the UK team at ActionCOACH is thrilled to announce that they have been honored with the ActionCOACH Team of the Year award for an astonishing 16th consecutive year.

The conference, held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in late July, celebrated the top performers within the global business coaching franchise, giving the UK team plenty to be proud of.

Julie Wagstaff, Managing Director of ActionCOACH UK, views this consistent achievement since 2009 as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire UK team. “Bringing this award home again is a truly proud moment for our team. Over the past year, our exceptional retention has paid off—our franchise partners stay with us because they love what we do and the difference we make in so many lives.”

During the conference’s black-tie gala dinner, several outstanding individuals were also recognized, with 30 British franchise partners receiving accolades. Alan Brighton and Andrew Cussons were inducted into the prestigious Founder’s Club, marking 20 years as franchise partners, while Peter Boolkah was named Practice Premium of the Year for the second time.

The night’s honors didn’t end there, as Julie and co-founder Ian Christelow accepted the coveted Company Firm of the Year award. Ian reflected, “We started our own firm in 2020 during uncertain times, but last year we achieved £1.3 million in turnover and helped over 100 businesses grow in just four years. Our firm has also served as a testing ground for new strategies and services, which have been successfully adopted by the wider franchise network. I’m proud to be part of such an incredible team!”

The UK team’s success was further highlighted by WorkBuzz’s annual franchisee satisfaction survey, which revealed that ActionCOACH UK has achieved a 5-star franchisee satisfaction rating for the 12th consecutive year.

WorkBuzz, an independent company that gathers feedback from over 300 franchise brands, placed ActionCOACH in an elite group of franchises, including Puddle Ducks, Right at Home, and TaxAssist, that have consistently earned 5-star ratings since the survey began in 2013.

Julie expressed her delight, saying, “Being part of a select group of franchisors that have consistently achieved 5-star status is a great honor. Our overall satisfaction rate increased from 78% last year to 81%, and we scored 96% for peer support, highlighting the strength of our network and our emphasis on teamwork.”

The survey also showcased impressive ratings for ActionCOACH’s products and services, with 99% of the network motivated to go the extra mile for their clients and 97% of franchise partners committed to growing their businesses.

“We promote a culture of continuous improvement through learning and growth, so seeing that reflected by our franchise partners is fantastic. Achieving consistent excellence is no small feat, and we’re incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished over so many years. This award is another step toward our goal of ensuring that 100% of business owners know about ActionCOACH and the life-changing support we offer by 2029.”