Symvan Capital has been recognized as a finalist in three categories at the prestigious Growth Investor Awards 2024, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this November with a gala dinner in London.

Marking a decade of excellence, the Growth Investor Awards, hosted by Intelligent Partnership, have become a cornerstone event in the investment industry calendar. These awards honor companies and individuals who excel in supporting the UK’s growing businesses, driving job creation, economic growth, and fostering innovation.

This year’s awards have attracted a highly competitive field, and Symvan Capital is thrilled to have been shortlisted. The Growth Investor Awards are known for recognizing firms that use investment as a force for good, applauding both traditional growth metrics and impact metrics. Last year’s winners were celebrated for reducing carbon emissions, narrowing socio-economic gaps in startup funding, and supporting workplace transformation and well-being.

Kealan Doyle of Symvan Capital commented on the announcement: “Symvan has been the growth champion in the EIS market since 2014. Our recent exit for investors is a precursor to several corporate actions we expect to complete over the next year. Our investment philosophy has always focused on generating real returns for investors.”

The Growth Investor Awards 2024 are bigger than ever, with over 20 categories and more than 75 chances to win. The awards will be celebrated at a gala dinner at the London Hilton Park Lane on November 21st.

Guy Tolhurst, Managing Director of Intelligent Partnership, remarked on this year’s awards: “Our finalists have set new standards for the growth investment community. Symvan Capital deserves immense congratulations for reaching the final in three categories, as the competition was exceptionally tough.”

Award submissions will now advance to a second round of judging by an independent panel, with the results to be announced at the Awards dinner in November.