Most people book a hotel. Smart ones don’t.

A private yacht charter for a Mediterranean summer holiday is a different category of travel entirely — you move on your schedule, sleep where the anchor drops, and wake up to a bay that’s yours alone. No lobby. No checkout time.

Here’s the thing: picking the right charter company matters more than most travellers realise. The yacht is almost secondary. It’s the crew, the planning, and the local knowledge that actually make or break the trip. These five providers consistently deliver on all three.

1. 212 Yachts

Based in the French Riviera, 212 Yachts operates like a boutique — small enough to care, experienced enough to handle everything. They focus exclusively on Mediterranean routes, which means their regional knowledge runs deep. Think Sardinia, Corsica, the Côte d’Azur; these aren’t just names on a map to them.

The planning process is hands-on in a way larger brokers rarely manage. Yacht selection, dining preferences, pace of travel — every detail gets shaped around the guests, not a template itinerary. For travellers who want a Mediterranean summer holiday that actually feels personal rather than packaged, 212 Yachts is the obvious starting point.

Day charters or extended voyages, both are handled with the same attention. That’s rarer than it sounds.

2. Fraser Yachts

Fraser brings global infrastructure to Mediterranean private yacht charters. Their fleet spans modern superyachts to classic designs — useful if you’re travelling with a larger group or have specific vessel preferences.

Greece, Italy, Croatia: all covered, all well-staffed. The planning support is structured and thorough, which families especially tend to appreciate. Less improvisation, more reliability.

The catch? That scale can sometimes feel less personal. Still, for travellers who prioritise variety and want a proven name behind their booking, Fraser is hard to argue with.

3. Burgess Yachts

Burgess sits firmly at the premium end. Amalfi, the Greek Islands, the Riviera — their routes hit every headline Mediterranean destination, and the onboard experiences match the scenery.

What stands out is the consistency. Tailored itineraries, attentive crews, refined comfort throughout — it’s the kind of operation where the details don’t slip. Exclusivity is the selling point, and they deliver it.

Best suited to travellers for whom budget is secondary to experience quality.

4. Ocean Independence

Ocean Independence takes a consultant-led approach. Charter specialists walk guests through yacht selection and itinerary building from the start — useful for first-time charterers or anyone who’d rather not spend hours comparing vessel specs alone.

Italy, Greece, Spain are their core Mediterranean territories. The flexibility is genuine; itineraries bend around guest interests rather than standard routes. Reliable without being rigid. A solid choice.

5. TWW Yachts

TWW focuses on bespoke. Greece, Italy, the South of France — destinations shaped by what guests actually want to do, whether that’s serious water sports or slow coastal dining.

Premium yachts, experienced crews, personalised itineraries. The formula isn’t complicated, but TWW executes it well. Worth considering if you know what you want and need a provider that’ll build around it precisely.

Before You Book

Lock down a few things early: destination region, group size, and how you actually want to spend the days. Those details narrow the field fast.

Availability fills up — especially July and August in the western Mediterranean. The providers above are worth approaching several months ahead for peak summer dates.

A well-planned Mediterranean summer holiday on a private yacht doesn’t happen by accident. Get the partner right, and the rest tends to follow.