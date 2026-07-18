Nicole Murawska Picks Manchester Private Hospital for Her Breast Augmentation

Nicole Murawska didn’t exactly agonise over the decision. The Gen Z comedian — known to her 1.1 million TikTok followers as @nicolemuraaa — has chosen Manchester Private Hospital for her upcoming breast augmentation, and her reason is about as straightforward as her humour: a friend’s results looked “absolutely amazing.”

That’s a better endorsement than most clinics ever get.

Murawska built her following on deadpan absurdity — full-blown conversations with trash cans, bushes, and other inanimate objects, plus her running series of “stay indoors” warnings whenever she leaves the house. Dry, weird, and genuinely funny. Earlier this year, that comedy pulled her into mainstream territory when she sat down with TV veteran Jonathan Ross for the Channel 4 launch of Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing.

Now she’s got something else on her mind.

“I’m having the breast augmentation because I know it will make me feel way more confident within myself,” Murawska said. “It might sound silly, but I feel like I was always meant to have big boobs and just didn’t get them! It will be so nice this summer to wear outfits I couldn’t before. I’m still very confident in myself, but it’ll be great not having to rely on a push-up bra as much — lol!”

The clinic choice came straight from her social circle. A friend in the influencer space had gone through Manchester Private Hospital, posted about it, and the results spoke for themselves. After that, Murawska says, the consultations clinched it.

“I mentioned I was a bit nervous, as I’m sure everyone is, but they’ve been so reassuring and kept that in mind the whole time.”

The nervous-patient thing is worth addressing, because it comes up constantly in elective surgery — and how a clinic handles it matters. Manchester Private Hospital runs a team of up to 20 surgeons, with resident consultant Mr. Shivram Singh (the UK’s longest-serving plastic surgeon in his specialty) and leading consultant Mrs. Lopa Patel among the names attached to the facility. Clinical Lead Mrs. Debra Byrne (RGN) oversees patient care from first consultation through to 24 months post-op.

That’s a long runway of follow-up. Most people don’t realise aftercare stretches that far.

Pankaj Kishore, Director of Manchester Private Hospital, said the team was thrilled by the choice — and particularly by how she found them. “Hearing that we were recommended by one of Nicole’s friends is the best review we could possibly receive,” he said. “We look forward to supporting Nicole through her journey and following her experience on social media.”

Word-of-mouth from someone who’s actually been through it. In an industry built on before-and-afters and glossy marketing, that’s still the thing that moves people.

Watch this space.