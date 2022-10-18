4 Ways to Travel Without Putting Life on Hold￼

Whether you’re fresh out of the schooling system, and looking to embark on a gap year before university, or just wanting to explore new cultures and experiences, you don’t have to panic about leaving ‘ordinary life’ behind.

Here are four tips to help you tap into something a little extra while you’re on your travels.

A Gap Year Without the Gap?

Eager to get to university, but not so eager to leave travelling behind? Do both! By enrolling in a distance learning course at Anglia Ruskin University, you can make the most of your gap year by studying around your travels!

The courses are only available online, so there’s no chance of you missing a lecture, and you can access the course wherever you are as long as you have internet access and a device to work from.

So whether you’re passionate about sustainability, fancy yourself as an educator, or want to change the world as a healthcare professional, you can find something that’s right for you.

Take School on the Road

If you have children, take the route of homeschooling them rather than worrying about placing them in schools wherever you’re travelling to.

Research shows that homeschooled children tend to score 10-15% higher on tests than children who attend standard schools.

You could also try worldschooling; a term used to describe educating children by experiencing the world.

The primary advantage of worldschooling is that the curriculum can be decided by you and your children, with contents that vary according to your travel arrangements and preferences.

Carry on Working

Just because you’re travelling doesn’t mean you have to give up the day job!

If you enjoy the routine of employment, but aren’t such a fan of the repetitive 9-5 shifts, you can take up freelance work while you tour the globe.

Websites like Upwork allow you to list services like proofreading, translation, ghostwriting and copywriting under your profile for professionals and businesses to hire you so you can easily work around your travel commitments without compromising and earning a steady wage.

Become an Influencer

Becoming a social media influencer has never been easier in 2022. Documenting your travels and experiences online can help you to earn some extra cash without taking on any formal work.

Find an area you want to specialise in – whether that be travelling as a lifestyle, cuisine or history, research your area and start creating your own content by using filters and a good quality camera or smartphone.

Use hashtags in your posts, location tags, and make sure your captions are easy to understand. Don’t forget to inject your content with plenty of personality too!

You can also create paid collaborations with other influencers or businesses that you meet along the way, and this will help to increase your follower numbers.

Do you have any tips for travelling without leaving life behind? Leave your answer in the comments below!