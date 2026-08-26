UK Interest Rates at 3.75%: Why Investors Shouldn’t Assume the Next Move Is Down

UK interest rates have been moving in a very different direction from the rapid increases seen between 2021 and 2023.

Bank Rate peaked at 5.25% before the Bank of England began reducing rates in August 2024. Further cuts followed, taking Bank Rate to 3.75% in December 2025.

It has remained there throughout 2026.

For investors, that journey may have seemed like part of a continuing path towards lower rates. The economic picture, however, has become considerably less straightforward.

The Bank of England’s July decision illustrates the uncertainty particularly well. Six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep Bank Rate at 3.75%, while three voted to increase it to 4%.

None voted for a cut.

Why has the Bank of England kept rates at 3.75%?

The Monetary Policy Committee must set monetary policy to return inflation sustainably to the Government’s 2% target.

Inflation has fallen substantially from the levels experienced earlier in the decade. But the Bank now faces competing pressures in the economy.

Underlying inflationary pressures have continued to ease and the labour market has weakened. Those developments would ordinarily reduce the need for restrictive monetary policy.

Against this is renewed uncertainty around energy prices.

The Bank has warned that higher, volatile energy prices linked to conflict in the Middle East could push inflation higher again later in 2026.

This leaves policymakers balancing weaker domestic inflationary pressures against the possibility of another externally driven price increase.

Holding rates at 3.75% gives the Bank more time to assess which of those forces proves more persistent.

The direction of rates is no longer obvious

When inflation began falling from its previous highs, expectations of lower interest rates became an important feature of financial markets.

But falling inflation does not automatically mean that interest rates must continue falling.

The July Monetary Policy Committee vote is a useful reminder of that distinction.

Three of the nine members believed the risks justified increasing Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points. Their concern centred on the possibility that higher energy costs could feed more broadly into wages, prices and inflation expectations.

The majority did not believe another increase was necessary at that stage, citing continued underlying disinflation and softer domestic economic conditions.

These are materially different assessments of the same economic environment.

For investors, that makes relying heavily on a single interest-rate forecast increasingly difficult.

Energy prices have complicated the inflation outlook

Energy is particularly important because monetary policy cannot control its underlying price.

The Bank of England cannot determine the price of oil or gas, nor can it resolve the geopolitical events affecting their supply.

It can, however, try to control how an energy shock spreads through the wider economy.

Higher fuel and utility costs affect households directly, but businesses can also face increased production, transport and operating costs. If those costs are subsequently reflected in prices or feed into wage demands, an initial energy shock can have a more persistent effect on inflation.

The Bank said in July that there was little evidence then of significant second-round effects in wages and prices.

However, it also judged the risks to the inflation outlook to be tilted to the upside relative to its central projection.

That distinction helps explain why policymakers are reluctant to assume that the inflation problem has been resolved.

What does a higher-for-longer environment mean for investors?

Interest rates influence the relative attractiveness and valuation of many different assets.

Cash and short-dated fixed-income investments can offer more meaningful returns when rates are higher. Bond prices are affected by changing expectations for interest rates and inflation, while equity valuations can also respond, as rate markets are used to value changes in future earnings.

Individual companies can be affected differently.

Businesses with significant debt may face higher financing costs when they refinance. Other companies may have stronger balance sheets, greater pricing power or business models that are less sensitive to changes in borrowing costs.

The effect of interest rates therefore extends considerably beyond deciding whether cash or equities look more attractive at a particular point in time.

Markets can move before the Bank of England does

Another difficulty for investors is that financial markets do not simply wait for the Monetary Policy Committee to announce its next decision.

Government bond yields, currencies and equity prices can adjust as expectations change.

Economic data, wage figures, inflation reports, energy prices and comments from policymakers can all alter expectations about the future path of rates before Bank Rate itself changes.

An investor waiting for an official rate cut before changing a portfolio may therefore find that markets have already incorporated much of the expected change.

The opposite can also happen. If markets have priced in lower rates and the economic outlook subsequently makes those cuts less likely, asset prices can adjust accordingly.

Trying to position a portfolio around the precise timing of the next interest-rate decision can therefore introduce another layer of uncertainty rather than remove one.

Avoiding a portfolio built around one economic forecast

No investor can know with certainty where UK interest rates will be six or twelve months from now.

Rates could eventually fall further if inflationary pressures continue to ease. They could remain at current levels for longer than previously expected. A sufficiently persistent inflation shock could even require tighter monetary policy.

The July vote demonstrates that all those possibilities need to be taken seriously.

For long-term investors, the more important question is whether a portfolio can operate across different economic conditions.

A considered approach to investment management should take account of objectives, time horizon and attitude to risk rather than depend on a single prediction about where interest rates, inflation or financial markets will move next.

Diversification cannot remove investment risk, but it can reduce reliance on one economic outcome being correct.

The next rate decision is only one part of the picture

The Bank of England’s next scheduled interest-rate decision is in September.

Investors will naturally watch it closely, particularly after the split July vote.

But whether the next move is a cut, a rise, or another hold matters less to a long-term portfolio than it may initially appear.

Interest rates are one influence among many. Corporate earnings, valuations, inflation, economic growth, currencies, geopolitical events and individual company fundamentals can all affect investment returns.

The past few years have also shown how quickly assumptions about inflation and interest rates can change.

Rather than trying to predict each move in Bank Rate, investors may be better served by ensuring that their portfolios remain appropriate for their objectives across a range of possible economic outcomes.