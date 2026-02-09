Trudeau’s Government Accused of Prioritizing Silicon Valley Demands Over Canadian Tech Ethics

During a roundtable, a former Canadian AI startup founder who is currently headquartered in Toronto subtly posed the question, “When will Ottawa care more about Montreal than Menlo Park?” It seemed like a little but significant moment. Although the question was not included in any transcript, for more than a year now, the sentiment has been reverberating around university labs, incubators, and backchannel Slack channels.

The accusation against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is not that they are anti-Canadian tech, but rather that they are too lenient with foreign behemoths, especially those from Silicon Valley. Large U.S.-based tech companies have been leading meetings, events, and influence efforts since Trudeau assumed office, according to lobbying filings. They are not ancillary players. They are well-known, with headquarters along Highway 101, and have the funds to hire a large number of consultants and strategists to fill Ottawa’s policy corridors.

Topic Details Government in Question Trudeau’s Liberal Government Core Allegation Prioritizing U.S. Big Tech interests over domestic ethics and sovereignty Lobbying Concerns Tech giants have tripled lobbying efforts in Ottawa since Trudeau took office Policy Example Delay in regulating harmful content and platform accountability AI Legislation Highlight Bill C-27 – Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) Industry Reaction Canadian tech voices worry about foreign dominance and ethics trade-offs Government Response Emphasizes innovation, cybersecurity, and international competitiveness Related Ethical Precedent SNC-Lavalin affair involved inappropriate political pressure favoring corporate interests Data Source Ethics Committee reports, lobbying records, NDP and Conservative critiques

Some former regulators and opposition parties claim that this influence has influenced a covert reorientation of digital goals. Despite promoting artificial intelligence as a national asset and allocating more than $2 billion for AI investment, Trudeau’s administration has lagged behind in putting in place legally binding regulations pertaining to data ethics, digital sovereignty, and local platform responsibility. There is more to the delay than bureaucracy. It illustrates a broader conflict between tech ethics based on Canadian values of privacy, justice, and the common good and growth-driven economic strategy.

The prime minister told reporters during the COVID-19 pandemic that it was “not our priority right now” to force digital companies to split ad revenue with local news organizations. Many, especially ardent media supporters, saw it as a concerning indication. During that time, ad income continued to concentrate in the hands of international platforms, while domestic media suffered an accelerating decrease.

Experts in digital policy have voiced more concerns in recent months over the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which is a component of the larger Bill C-27. Although the bill has provisions pertaining to the regulation of “high-impact” AI systems, its detractors contend that it is extremely ambiguous and was probably influenced, at least in part, by extensive industry input. Not only does regulatory capture raise concerns, but it also raises questions about whose opinions will be heard when Canada creates the laws governing its digital future.

One of the consultation memos I recall reading stressed “collaboration with international partners and industry stakeholders.” Although it was remarkably unclear how much room remained for autonomous Canadian norms, it was very effective as a diplomatic phrase.

The Liberal government has continuously used its cybersecurity agenda and dedication to digital transformation as justifications for its approach. They mention a “Team Canada” strategy that aims to strike a balance between economic competitiveness and creativity. Indeed, Canadian AI research enjoys international recognition, and IT hubs in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver are flourishing. But for whom is it thriving?

Ottawa’s tech posture exhibits a troubling trend. Growth frequently prevails when policy is presented as a decision between innovation and constraint. The government usually points to complexity, global context, or market stability when asked to impose local transparency rules or challenge data monopolies. These deflections are not irrational. However, they accumulate.

Many detractors draw a clear parallel between this pattern and the overarching ideology that influenced choices made during the SNC-Lavalin scandal. In that instance, the government’s focus on safeguarding the financial interests of a sizable Quebec-based company resulted in moral lapses and political repercussions. The stakes feel larger and more spread now that Silicon Valley is involved. Ethics aren’t limited to a specific business or court case. They are about the digital future’s infrastructure—whose data creates it, whose voices are heard, and whose values influence it.

American companies have become more and more integrated into Canada’s digital landscape through strategic alliances. Partnerships in education, cloud infrastructure, and data centers have all grown. Even though these can seem advantageous to both parties, they raise longer-term concerns about autonomy, particularly when additional AI systems that have been trained on Canadian data are created and made profitable outside.

There is more than just theoretical conflict. Gaining momentum in a market where foreign firms already have scale, exposure, and access to politicians is a difficult task for Canadian businesses in their early stages. Some entrepreneurs have started moving their operations south for regulatory clarity rather than just financial gain.

Perhaps the most ironic result is that Canada might be jeopardizing its own competitive future by attempting to project an image of openness and global alignment. A truly sovereign digital strategy entails establishing clear limits, fostering moral leadership, and making sure that local talent can flourish without having to relocate. It does not entail excluding global tech.

The discussion of IT ethics has shifted from obscure university panels to dinner table discussions during the last ten years. These days, parents inquire about the algorithmic safety of kid-friendly apps. Physicians express concerns about the offshore storage of patient data. Artists are concerned that their creative rights may be diminished by generative tools. This is everyday living, not theoretical governance.

Nevertheless, policy still lags behind these discussions. It makes sense—even admirable—for the government to be so optimistic about the expansion of digital technology. Optimism without responsibility, however, is merely branding. Canada runs the risk of becoming a center for innovation that produces genius but exports power if it doesn’t refocus.

Ottawa might take a significantly better path by enforcing moral boundaries and making investments in domestic infrastructure rather than merely making grandiose declarations. One that insists on domestic strength as its cornerstone while not rejecting international cooperation.

In digital governance, trust is difficult to regain after it has been lost. However, honesty is surprisingly inexpensive, especially when combined with bravery. Because of this, the current moment is not only a political challenge, but also a chance to lead with integrity rather than closeness.