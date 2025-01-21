Marc Westray of Interpreters Unlimited Named Leader of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing for Second Consecutive Time

San Diego, California – January 21, 2025 – Marc Westray, Sales and Marketing Specialist at Interpreters Unlimited (IU), has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) as one of the Leaders of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing for the second consecutive time. This prestigious accolade celebrates Westray’s exceptional contributions to marketing and public relations within the language services industry and beyond.

The SDBJ Leaders of Influence Awards highlight individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary vision, innovation, and impact within their fields. Westray’s consecutive recognition reflects his consistent dedication to achieving outstanding results for Interpreters Unlimited, helping further solidify its reputation as a leader in language services.

Since joining Interpreters Unlimited in 2018, Westray has spearheaded marketing campaigns that have delivered substantial results. Most recently, over the past 2 years, through strategic content marketing and organic SEO focus, he helped Interpreters Unlimited achieve significant results including a 53% increase in website traffic and a 16% increase in leads. With tactical email marketing he generated a 160% increase in email opens and a 40% increase in email clicks in 2023, and a 145% increase in clicks in 2024.

Overseeing the company awards program Marc helped IU secure honors including being named one of the US Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Small Businesses in America, Best in Biz Awards Small or Medium Business Service of the Year Silver, and Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year Silver. These achievements underscore the effectiveness of his strategic approach to integrating marketing excellence with the company’s core values of quality and community impact.

In addition to driving measurable growth, leveraging his Media and Public Relations experience along with the notable accomplishments of IU, Westray helped IU gain high-profile media coverage for IU with outlets such as USA Today, FOX News, CBS News, and ABC News, elevating the company’s brand visibility on a local and national scale. His innovative campaigns have also played a key role in positioning IU as a thought leader in the language services space, emphasizing the company’s commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, philanthropy, and technological innovation.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Leader of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing by the San Diego Business Journal once again,” said Westray. “This achievement not only reflects the tireless efforts and consistent hard work put in, but further validates what we are doing, creating impactful campaigns that not only drive business success but also contribute to our mission of bridging communication gaps and fostering connections in communities nationwide.”

The full list of influential leaders recognized can be found in the SDBJ Leaders of Influence in Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing special edition here: https://www.sdbj.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/SDBJ-Leaders-of-Influence-in-Ads-PR-Marketing-2025.pdf

For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.