14 Points vs. 5 Points: The Dueling Peace Proposals That Could End — or Restart — the US-Iran War

A document changed hands somewhere in Islamabad, in the kind of unremarkable government building where confidential diplomatic communications are discreetly relayed. On a Sunday, Iran sent its five-point response to the US peace proposal to Washington via Pakistani mediators. On Truth Social by Sunday night, Donald Trump called it “totally unacceptable.” After two posts, he referred to it as “stupid.” Right now, there seems to be a huge distance between those two responses and a signed contract.

Now in its third month, the conflict started on February 28 when US and Israeli forces attacked Iran. Although a ceasefire was declared in April, it has been in jeopardy practically since then, with Iran effectively blocking foreign shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and both sides still exchanging gunfire in the Persian Gulf. Last week, Trump said that the ceasefire was on “massive life support.” That phrase carries a certain weight because it suggests that, with the correct intervention at the right time, something could still be saved, albeit very narrowly. The main question hanging over everything at the moment is whether or not that intervention occurs.

The 14-point American proposal, which was sent through Pakistan in early May, outlines a framework that is demanding by any standard. Iran would have to give up its roughly 440 kilograms of uranium that has been enriched to 60% and cease all uranium enrichment. This stockpile falls short of weapons-grade but not by much. At least 12 years would pass during the freeze. In exchange, the US would release Iranian assets that had been frozen, gradually lift sanctions, and lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, which had started on April 13. Iran appears to be suffering enough economically to agree to terms that it would have rejected a year ago, according to American calculations.

Tehran seems to view its own circumstances differently. Iran’s counterproposal calls for the lifting of the sanctions and blockade, war reparations for the harm caused since February, and international acknowledgement of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that previously carried about a fifth of the world’s oil. The US framework was referred to by Iranian officials as a surrender demand. According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament and chief negotiator for a ceasefire, issued a warning that Iranian forces were prepared to retaliate against any aggression and that the US would be “surprised” by the type of response. Analysts are kept up at night by this type of language.

Conflict Start US-Israeli strikes on Iran began February 28, 2026 Ceasefire Date Initial ceasefire announced April 8–16, 2026 Current Status (May 2026) Ceasefire described by Trump as on “massive life support”; both sides still exchanging fire in the Persian Gulf US Peace Proposal 14-point document; demands Iran halt all uranium enrichment and hand over ~440kg of 60%-enriched uranium for at least 12 years US Offer in Return Gradual sanctions relief, release of frozen Iranian assets, end to US naval blockade of Iranian ports Iran’s Counter-Proposal 5-point plan: end to blockade and sanctions, war reparations, international recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz Trump’s Response to Iran Called Iran’s reply “totally unacceptable,” “stupid,” and “garbage” Iran’s Response to US Called US demands a “demand for surrender”; said Washington keeps choosing “military adventure” over diplomacy Key Mediator Pakistan — relaying proposals between Washington and Tehran Other Parties Involved Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China (all in contact with Iranian foreign ministry) Strait of Hormuz Iran has blocked foreign shipping; ~20% of world’s oil passed through before the conflict US Naval Blockade Began April 13, 2026; targeting Iranian oil exports Global Economic Impact Fuel prices rising globally; Pakistan particularly affected; oil market volatility ongoing Nuclear Core Demand (US) Preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons; removal of enriched uranium stockpile Iran’s Core Demand Guaranteed security against future US-Israeli attacks; lifting of all sanctions Trump’s China Trip Scheduled visit to meet Xi Jinping amid ongoing war — China is a major importer of Iranian oil

14 Points vs. 5 Points: The Dueling Peace Proposals That Could End — or Restart — the US-Iran War

Observing this from the outside, it’s remarkable how much the two sides appear to be debating completely unrelated topics. Iran wants security assurances that war won’t resume and recognition that it has rights over waters it has long believed to be within its borders; the US wants the nuclear program dismantled and the strait reopened. In the words of analyst Dania Thafer, both parties are “speaking past each other.” Even small steps to foster trust appear to be difficult to agree upon because the structural mistrust is so deep. According to a researcher at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, any agreement becomes “impossible” if Washington persists in pressuring Iran to export its highly enriched uranium or halt enrichment permanently.

The pressure point that prevents everything from turning into an abstraction is the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 20% of the world’s oil flowed through that tiny channel between Iran and Oman prior to the conflict. The US military has been attempting to continue escorting merchant ships; this is known as “Project Freedom,” a plan that was announced and then put on hold within the same week, which is a signal in and of itself. The economic damage is real and getting worse, as evidenced by rising supermarket prices, rising diesel costs in the US, and interrupted shipping routes from the Gulf to Europe. According to Pakistan’s mediators in Islamabad, fuel disruptions are putting a lot of strain on their own economy. Even though the principals are insulting each other on social media, there is real urgency at the margins.

Whether the current impasse is a negotiating stance or a true deadlock is still up for debate. In a phone interview on Friday, Trump stated that the conflict is “over when it’s over” and that he’s “pretty close” to a deal. This confident vagueness either indicates that something is moving or is intended to project momentum where there isn’t much. Officials from Iran claim that their response was “realistic and positive” and that Washington now has the final say. The ceasefire is not being declared dead by either side. Both parties are acting as if it wouldn’t bother them if the other blinked first. According to Pakistan’s Al Jazeera correspondent from Islamabad, the next few days will probably be crucial.