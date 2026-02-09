Boots, Battle, and Business: How John McPhee Quietly Built a $2.5M Empire

Spending more than 20 years in Special Operations teaches you the importance of accuracy, which John McPhee seems to have clearly carried into his civilian life. McPhee, also known as “The Sheriff of Baghdad,” is not your average retired military who is now a businessman. He didn’t veer into political commentary or repackage battle memoirs for publication deals. Rather, he created something incredibly effective: a company that prospers in silence thanks to training, genuine credibility, and purpose.

His business, SOB Tactical, does not rely on celebrity endorsements or mass marketing. It is a clear extension of his expertise in offering training and equipment that is incredibly robust, well-thought-out, and strategically astute. Serving both professionals and hobbyists, the company reflects McPhee’s career in that it is focused, disciplined, and incredibly successful at being unseen but still having an impact on important individuals.

John McPhee – Key Facts

Detail Information Full Name John “Shrek” McPhee Nickname The Sheriff of Baghdad Background Retired U.S. Army Special Operations Sergeant Major Primary Business SOB Tactical – military gear and tactical training firm Net Worth Estimate $2.5 million (based on recent legal disclosures) Monthly Income Estimated at $17,000 (from business and military pension) Public Relationship Dating Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Reference

His monthly salary has been shown through court documents to be approximately $17,000. That combines his company income and his military pension, which he earned from a career that encompassed deployments most of us cannot fathom. This consistent amount backs up an estimated $2.5 million in net worth. It’s not ostentatious wealth, but it has purpose. particularly for someone whose main asset is trust that has been earned.

His private life has garnered interest in recent months. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, whom McPhee is presently seeing, is well-known for her role. According to reports, they live under the same roof and have been spotted together in photos taken in Los Angeles. Although their connection may appear to be a drastic departure from his typical work environment, it also demonstrates an extraordinarily flexible ability to adapt.

That change goes beyond appearances. Transitioning to civilian life can be challenging for military personnel, not because they lack the necessary abilities, but rather because civilian life frequently lacks meaning. In contrast, McPhee appears to have made a significant effort to translate mission-focused leadership into business. And that’s really creative, for those who are paying attention.

His classes don’t seem staged or marketed. They have a lived-in vibe. You can see right away from watching snippets of SOB Tactical’s training modules that McPhee doesn’t teach for the crowd. He imparts knowledge based on understanding. The tone is straightforward and never hostile. It has a wonderful, disarming peacefulness to it. He seems to prefer that his pupils remember how to react in stressful situations rather than his name.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing is how unconcerned he appears to be with the celebrity world that suddenly surrounds him. McPhee’s decisions imply prudence in a time when celebrity is frequently commercialized before it is fully appreciated. He has not yet released a podcast. He hasn’t launched a YouTube channel yet. He hasn’t used branding gimmicks. His trustworthiness may have held up because of his taciturn reluctance to attention.

John McPhee

He has constructed a company that feels purpose-built rather than opportunistic by concentrating on what he does best, which is preparing people for unforeseen situations. I once heard a former military advisor say, “Some people chase the flag, others carry it.” It makes me think of that. Notably, McPhee has it.

According to reports, he lived in a cozy, even opulent environment. However, neither the house nor the zip code are very noteworthy. It’s the purpose. He has chosen to live close to a well-known person in order to cohabit with her, not to alter who he is. That lane separation is uncommon and subtly admirable.

His idea is surprisingly viable from a financial standpoint. McPhee’s base is loyalty and repetition, in contrast to software entrepreneurs or real estate developers who depend on scale or market fluctuations. His clients return to him for structure rather than novelty. That establishes a very dependable feedback loop of trust.

McPhee’s experience serves as a model for anyone observing the military-to-civilian transition narrative. He improved upon who he was rather than attempting to change who he was. He didn’t require a new persona. All he needed was a fresh application of the same ideas.

He recently hosted a Q&A session when someone asked him what guidance he would provide to younger veterans who were just starting out. He hesitated. Then he advised not to hurry. Take the lead as you always have. When you are grounded, people take notice. I recall jotting that down in a notebook’s margin. Not for a narrative. just because it seemed real.