COSRX slashes prices on viral products

COSRX the cult classic brand that has taken over the internet is now offering major discounts on their viral products that have taken TikTok by storm in their Amazon End of Summer Sale

Now fans of the beauty range can enjoy reduced prices of the company’s best-sellers which have been tried and tested in life hack videos on the social platform in a bid to boost every beauty regime.

Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin – but only with what it needs.

The trio of COSRX products that will be up for grabs include Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, Advanced Snail 92 All-in one Cream and Acne Pimple Master Patches.

If you aren’t yet a fan of putting slithery slime on your face by now, the Snail Mucin Essence may be the ultimate gamechanger.

A few drops of the lightweight product, with an unusual texture, works wonders on dry, damaged or acne-prone skin, with 12,000 five-star reviews to back it up.

Leaving no stickiness or residue as you might expect from the shelled creature, the snail mucin – or snail secretion filtrate – is the powerful ingredient that hydrates and restores the skin barrier, making it less prone to wrinkles and acne.

TikTok fans are also loving the Advanced Snail 92 All-in-one Cream, boasting 92 per cent of snail mucin, leaving skin feeling soft, plump and moisturised, with fans boasting an improvement in skin texture within just one week.

And if that wasn’t enough on offer, beauty fans can also get the Acne Pimple Master Patch – which is purchased every 25 seconds – largely discounted.

The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch works to get rid of all types of zits – no matter

how large, small, red, or angry – with a multi-pronged approach. First, the physical patch helps to

keep you from touching and picking at the spot, which in turn helps to prevent a scab from forming.

If your entire Amazon purchase history is filled with products that TikTok made you buy, there’s no better time to replenish your stock.