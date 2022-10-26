Daval launch Linton: a new Shaker-style furniture range with narrow framed cabinetry

Award-winning British designer and manufacturer of quality fitted furniture, Daval, is proud to launch a brand new furniture range to its collection with Linton; a new and exclusive furniture collection, made of solid ash with contemporary narrow-framed Shaker-style cabinetry in a series of high fashion painted finishes.

Simon Bodsworth, Managing Director at Daval Furniture says, “Our new Linton range is driven by the recent trends-shift following periods of lockdown where homeowners spent more time online and could really hone in on their specific likes and dislikes. Our research shows that this freedom to explore and discover what else is ‘out there’ has led to UK interior design trends being influenced by other countries such as the simplicity of Scandi interior style design and more recently, Japandi trend where homeowners are adopting a less is more strategy. Launched 100% in response to consumer demand, Linton is not just another Shaker-style cabinet, it is a new furniture range heavily influenced by global design over the last few years.”

Designed for modern living spaces, Linton is stylish yet subtle by providing a contemporary take on the iconic Shaker cabinet that perfectly blends modern design with traditional features. Featuring a slimmer 68mm stile (frame height) and rail (frame width) on the doors, Linton presents a more delicate aesthetic when compared to more traditional shaker-style cabinetry.

Offering high-end design appeal, the Linton range includes full height doors with double cross rails, complementary 150mm skirting plinths and large 75mm island pilasters, which are perfect for grounding an island unit. You can even specify integrated accessories like a tray unit and chopping boards.

The new Linton Furniture Collection by Daval is both classic and contemporary in equal measure, fast becoming a firm favourite with designers who want to be defined by difference and have the freedom to explore their design ideas without being restricted by material or finish. Delivering quick lead times, Linton is available in the company’s most popular range of painted colours including Porcelain and Fossil (pictured), Dove Grey, Navy Blue, Charcoal and Forest Green: solid painted ash shaker with 68mm frame.

Lifestyle-oriented, Linton is made to order, and the doors are standard size with the cabinets tailored to customer requirements, ensuring the ultimate in custom made furniture design for the contemporary home. Not limited to just kitchen cabinets, the featured project reveals the universal nature of Linton including a large kitchen with breakfast island in Linton Porcelain, practical day pantry finished with a classic oak interior and adjoining bootroom with special dog station in Linton Fossil.

Simon adds, “We are thrilled to offer a new and contemporary take on the classic Shaker door, as the kitchen living space evolves at pace and consumer requirements for a flexible and upscale home environment, are on the rise. Our research and development team has worked tirelessly to deliver a universal Shaker design, which will work in all property styles with the scope to customise units in line with the latest lifestyle trends.”

For instance, the latest bootroom designs lend themselves to the incorporation of everything from pet beds to handwashing basins for a cleaner, healthier home. With 2023 trends indicating a strong focus on a home-centred lifestyle in the face of continued economic uncertainty, creating the right balance of form and function has never been more important – especially when as homeowners want to add value to their homes through well-considered furniture design.

James Bodsworth, Design Director at Daval Furniture explains, “We will look back on 2020-22 as a sea change in the UK kitchen market as premium manufacturers fully embraced the importance of whole-house interior design and the possibilities of bespoke storage in every room. Our new and exclusive Linton collection is designed to help homeowners make the best use of the space available and provide a timeless cabinet style that delivers all of the advantages of solid wood with contemporary design appeal.”

Made of sustainable solid ash, the Linton doors are sourced from Europe and the cabinets from the UK, both via FSC certified forests. Available with a five-year guarantee as standard, the new Linton Furniture Collection by Daval Furniture is priced from £12,000+vat.

Order a Linton sample HERE, or download the new brochure HERE. Alternatively, please contact Daval here.