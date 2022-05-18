Get The Royal Treatment This Jubilee Weekend With Remote On-Demand Wellness Service Wecasa

The much-anticipated Jubilee weekend is just around the corner and we can’t wait to see what the Queen wears on her big day. We’re all excited to be celebrating with HM and hope she will be well enough for the big day.

Wecasa, the online mobile wellness, beauty and home care services booking platform, has recently announced its expansion to further regions in the UK and is the perfect app to achieve the maximum level of pampering and self-care at home, on your schedule.

So, get your crew together, get the Royal treatment and start the long weekend right by getting pampered in your own home whilst making memories that will last a lifetime.

Self-care must continue to take priority

The pandemic has seen a huge shift in the way people live their lives and the lifestyle choices they now make. The past several years has seen a boom in delivery and at-home services catering to the ‘right here, right now’ trend; the need for on-demand services is now more popular and growing faster than ever.

With many customers accustomed to ordering anything they need online, the at-home mobile wellness and beauty treats are no different. In the UK this trend has seen a huge increase and the search for “self-care routines” has increased by 250% since the first lockdown.

Being able to book wellness services in the home makes logistics easier especially if you have children so it fits into your schedule and Wecasa also works with many less able people who now have the opportunity to receive treatments at home and enjoy pampering.

Self-care should be a lifestyle, not just a one-off

Pierre André and Antoine Chatelain started Wecasa back in 2017 in France and expanded their business into the UK in 2021. Both founders are on a mission to make a positive impact on people’s lives by bringing ease, convenience and a fresh approach to at-home, on-demand treatment services and making it a part of your ongoing lifestyle.

Schedule it in: we are often guilty of putting everyone before ourselves and letting daily chores take over precious me-time. Make a conscious effort to build self-care and me-time into your lifestyle. Look at your overall time and figure out where there is space for you to be the priority, then schedule this in on an ongoing basis Book it in, in advance: people often feel guilty about booking in time for themselves; however, it is as useful to your mental wellbeing as a routine doctor’s appointment. It often helps to book in your desired me-time in advance to avoid letting it fall to the wayside. Book up multiple appointments, activities and relaxation to fill up the diary. We find that if we do this then it fits into our schedule and we won’t cancel because it’s already been paid for Be in the moment: we cannot say this enough, but turn off your phone. It’s a challenge, we know, but to fully appreciate me-time and self-care you need to be in the moment and block out the outside world – those emails can wait and so can those WhatsApp messages – turn airplane mode on and make it a real break

With workloads on the rise both professionally and at home, it’s harder than ever for busy people to find time for themselves and achieve the right work-life balance. Wecasa is ready to help bring calm, balance and ease to your day-to-day life, no matter how busy.

How it works

Wecasa works with freelance service professionals to provide professional, convenient offerings to their local customer base. The company currently has 400 skilled professionals on their books and are planning to increase this by 1000 in the coming year to help them expand further into the UK.

Customers seeking services can be connected with a professional quickly and easily just by visiting www.wecasa.co.uk or the app store to choose their desired service (e.g., beauty, massage, home cleaning). From there, they simply enter their postcode, select who the booking is for, select the treatment date and time and they are instantly connected with a local service provider who can come straight to their door.

It’s that simple, enjoy!

Wecasa is your go-to online booking platform for mobile at-home wellness, beauty, and home services, seven days a week. Visit www.wecasa.co.uk for further information and to book now.