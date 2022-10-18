YOUR NEW BURGER OBSESSION: FAT HIPPO SHOREDITCH

It’s indulgent, delicious and dirty, and serves up some of the best burgers in the country. Fat Hippo is set to shake up London’s burger scene with its capital debut on Shoreditch’s Great Eastern Street, promising ‘good old fashioned, roll up your sleeves and get it all over your face’ food.

Fat Hippo isn’t afraid to experiment with adventurous flavours and quirky combinations, expect signature burgers such as the PB+JJ – two beef patties loaded with chunky peanut butter, American cheese, bacon jam and smoked chilli jello, as well as the Honey Monsta – two beef patties topped with American cheese, a buttermilk chicken piece, smoked bacon, pink pickled onions, Fat Hippo sauce and hot honey. There are also five vegan burgers as well as a tonne of sides, shakes and sauces to choose from, including the Notorious VFC 2.0, a southern-fried plant-based chkn piece, loaded with waffle fries, vegan cheese, lettuce, pickles, BBQ sauce and zinger mayo. All burgers are served in an artisan toasted demi brioche and come with free hand-cut chips as standard, made from potatoes sourced from Fat Hippo’s own dedicated field in Northumberland. This is high quality food, serving good portions at great value.

Using 100% British beef from trusted supplier Aubrey Allen, quality boneless buttermilk fried chicken (Halal certified) and tasty plant-based patties from The Vegetarian Butcher, Fat Hippo’s menu suits all.

And it’s not just about the burgers – start as you mean to go on with their famous beer battered cheese balls, Frickles (fried pickles), Wachos (a waffle nacho hybrid) and wings, whilst not missing out on their signature ‘Dirty’ loaded fries, waffles and tater tots, to enjoy alongside. Drinks include; Fat Hippo IPA, Fat Hippo Hillbilly lager and indulgent Naughty Slushes and Shakes, the PB+Jack with Jack Daniels, peanut butter, honey and vanilla ice-cream is a must-try! Not forgetting their exclusive black vanilla soft serve ice cream, blended from almonds and cashews, it’s naturally thick, rich and creamy, created by DÀPPA solely for Fat Hippo.

The name Fat Hippo derives from the behavioral characteristics of, you guessed it, a hippo – social animals that love to eat together, and the restaurant caters to all dietaries and ages. There’s plenty of gluten-free and dairy-free options available, as well as a dedicated build-your-own kids’ menu – so everyone can experience the good type of gluttony, together. Fat Hippo is also available via Deliveroo exclusively, bringing the best burgers, loaded fries, sides and shakes straight from the kitchen pass to your front door.

Bag a seat and get your Fat Hippo fix with regular weekday offers such as the ‘Fast Hippo’ lunch burgers and chips for £8, and the ‘Hippo Hour’ – two courses for £16 and three courses for £18.50 from 5 – 6pm. Keep an eye out for their insanely tasty monthly specials too. You can also join their Herd with the Fat Hippo app to collect rewards and Click + Collect at the tap of a button, available on iOS or Google Play.

Born in 2010 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Fat Hippo now serves up burger goodness across the UK with 15 restaurants located in key city centres including Birmingham, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow. They also run a street food fleet that tours the country, serving signature burgers at national events as well as offering private hire for parties.