SPOOKY SPOTS TO EAT, DRINK AND DANCE THIS HALLOWEEN

WHERE TO PARTY…

The Fable – Psychic Sisters Halloween Brunch

shop.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/product/psychic-sisters-brunch

Head on an awakening journey of self-discovery, tap into your inner intuition and explore your past, present and future with the internationally acclaimed Psychic Sisters and the first brunch of its kind in London. Enjoy an indulgent two-course brunch alongside tarot readings at the table, with the option to add on a private expert tarot reading and specially-created cocktails. This one-of-a-kind experience will see four expert psychics – whose celebrity clientele include Kim Kardashian, Tracey Emin, Kate Hudson and Elton John – bring mystical vibes to the city for the ultimate weekend experience this Halloween.

Sunday 30th October. Standard ticket £40pp | Ticket plus private tarot reading £75pp

The Folly – West End Drag Brunch Halloween Special

shop.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/product/west-end-drag-brunch

Sashay down to The Folly for a spooktacular West End Drag Brunch Halloween Special, and experience more glorious ghouls, sassy spooks and spectacular vocals than you can shake a skull at. Featuring professional drag queens from West End shows like Kinky Boots and Priscilla Queen of The Dessert, expect dancing, death drops and dazzling performances with spooky Halloween twists. As well as a top-notch show, you’ll enjoy a delicious two-course brunch with classic brunch dishes.

Sunday 30th October. Standard ticket £39.95pp | Upgrade to 90 minutes of bottomless cocktails for £25pp

Little Door and co. Halloween house parties

https://www.thelittledoorandco.com

The Little Door & Co will be making Halloween a weekend to remember, inviting ghoulish gals and ghastly boys to let their inner demons out and dance the night away at a series of spooktacular house parties. Head to Soho’s The Little Scarlet Door for Murder on the Dancefloor – complete with a light up dance floor and live performances – or The Little Orange Door in Clapham for a Ghosts of the 90s throwback extravaganza. The Little Blue Door Fulham will be giving Haunted Hollywood glamour, and at Notting Hill’s The Little Yellow Door, there’s a Stranger Things special. Expect frightening-ly good cocktails, devilish DJ’s and a night(mare) to remember.

Wednesday 26th to Saturday 29th October | Book tickets for The Little Scarlet Door & The Little Orange Door for £10 from Design My Night. The Little Blue Door & The Little Yellow Door events will be guest-list only, sign-up online..

100 Wardour Street’s Halloween Brunch & Party

https://www.100wardourst.com

Celebrate Halloween in style at London’s finest drinking, dining and dancing destination, 100 Wardour Street, with the ultimate Halloween Party (Saturday 29th Oct) and Sunday Brunch (30th Oct) running in partnership with legendary tequila brand, Casamigos. Decked out with hanging skulls, carved pumpkins, purple and black florals and vibrant neon lighting, revellers can enjoy delicious Mexican-inspired dishes of chicken taquitos with queso fresco and Pico de gallo and blackened Cajun spice salmon burritos, alongside devilishly good cocktails and spooktacular tunes from the venues resident DJs. These are Halloween events not to be missed!

Halloween Party | 29th October | From £15 | Tickets HERE

Halloween Brunch | 30th October | Two courses for £30, Three for £35 | Tickets HERE

Halloween Party at Sky Garden (City of London)

https://skygarden.london

Sky Garden’s annual Halloween party is back for an epic one-fright-night-only on Friday 28th October. from 8pm until 12:30am. Venture 35 floors up for hauntingly sky-high views of London and a spooktacular soirée filled with live music, dancing and devilishly good cocktails at one of the city’s most iconic venues. Ghoulish garms are encouraged so be sure to don your freakiest outfit as the incredible live band work their magic and light up the dancefloor. Then, get the paranormal party started as Sky Garden’s late-night DJ takes to the decks carrying spine-tingling tunes into the dead of the night. Entry tickets start from £55 per person and include a welcome cocktail, the £65 ticket Includes a glass of Moët & Chandon Brut or groups can reserve a table for up to six and enjoy two bottles of Moët & Chandon and two sharing boards of cheese and charcuterie.

From £55 – £750 | Book your tickets HERE.

WHAT TO EAT…

Patisserie Valerie’s Chocolate Orange Ombre Halloween Cake

www.patisserie-valerie.co.uk

Sink your teeth into Patisserie Valerie’s devilishly spectacular limited-edition Halloween Orange Ombre Cake. Topped with a chocolate spiderweb, chocolate buttercream rosettes, chocolate orange curls and sugar sprinkles, the cake has rich chocolate cream sponge layers filled with zesty orange cream and an orange fruit filling, encased in a Swiss meringue buttercream. This spooky twist on Patisserie Valerie’s best-selling Chocolate Orange Ombre Cake is available to pre-order online from 21st October with nationwide delivery from the 27th of October, perfect for elevating Halloween celebrations and kicking off the season of scares.

£49.95 Serves 18-20

WHAT TO DRINK…

Aquavit London’s Bite Me cocktail

http://www.aquavitrestaurants.com/

Raise a toast to the spooky season with Aquavit London’s fang-tastic limited edition Halloween cocktail, Bite Me. This vodka-based drink mixes seasonal apples with the wicked warmth of horseradish to create a perfect potion that’s to die for.

£15, Available from 25th October at Aquavit London