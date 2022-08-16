￼If You Love Beer, You NEED to Visit These Cincinnati Breweries

Are you looking for a great new drinking spot in Cincinnati but aren’t sure where to look? You’re in luck because among the slew of breweries along the streets of Ohio’s Athens of the West are some fabulous breweries. Whether you’re looking for apartments for rent in Cincinnati or are just passing through, if you want a new spot to taste some great craft beers and more, here are a few of the places that you should check out today.

West Side Brewing

The perfect beer is up to the drinker, and West Side Brewing will make sure you find yours. If you consider yourself a connoisseur of beer or are just looking for something to help you wind down after a long day, West Side Brewing is sure to have something to cleanse your palette. It’s an easy place to find, located on Harrison Avenue, so have a drink there when you have the chance.

Moerlein Lager House

If you want a brewery with a view of everything, Moerlein has what you’re looking for. Situated in between the Great American Ballpark, the Ohio River, the Roebling Suspension Bridge, and several of Cincinnati’s parks, Moerlein is designed for you to have the best view of your surroundings at all times. Not that you’ll be looking out the window the whole time, what with the fast service and wonderful food and drinks you’ll surely be scarfing down. If you’re looking for a great time, Moerlein can provide it.

Hofbrauhaus

Another ale house with a great view of the river, Hofbrauhaus is a German restaurant modeled after one of Munich’s oldest and most famous breweries of the same name. By carrying that name, Cincinnati’s Hofbrauhaus aims to emulate the authentic German experience with its atmosphere and food inspired by traditional German life. As a guest, you’ll have a wonderful view of Cincinnati’s skyline while being able to drink in the sights reminiscent of 17th Century Germany, while you also drink in their famous ale.

Taft’s Ale House

If your taste for beer leads you to the more traditional brewing techniques, Taft’s Ale House will satisfy your needs. A combination pub and taphouse, Taft’s is as much a spacious American restaurant as it is a fine place to sit down at the bar. There’s floor-level and balcony seating with different bar options on each floor, with both finely-upholstered booths and mahogany wooden tables to give you an authentic experience that you won’t find anywhere else in Cincinnati.

Northern Row Brewery

Are you tired of the loud and rowdy atmosphere of most breweries? Are you looking for a smaller and more comfortable environment to eat and drink? Northern Row Brewery on W. McMicken Avenue might just be for you. The convenient location makes this brewery a perfect stop for an afternoon of bar hopping or a simple wind down after a hard day of work. You don’t have to be an aficionado to enjoy the beer here.