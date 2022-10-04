LATEST CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE FOR NEW NUNEATON SCHOOL BUILDING

The new school building currently under construction for Hartshill Academy is entering an exciting phase as preparations begin to install the outer walls later this month. The latest drone footage shows progress at the school’s Church Road home as work continues to deliver a new state-of-the-art facility for the local community. The new building which is being constructed by Wates Construction is expected to be ready for the school to move into next September.

Hartshill Academy, part of the Midland Academies Trust, is one of the first schools to benefit from the Government’s national School Rebuilding Programme. The redevelopment project will deliver a brand-new facility that is fit for 21st century teaching with a target to be net zero carbon in operation.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chief Executive of the Midland Academies Trust said, “We are delighted to see such fantastic progress on the construction of the new school building. Our vision for a transformative education experience for Hartshill Academy pupils is really coming to life before our eyes.”

“Hartshill Academy has a long tradition of educating pupils and enabling them to develop and create successful futures. The new campus will enable us to deliver contemporary learning styles and provide better resources for future generations, as well as creating a hub for the local community and a beacon for raising aspirations across the local area. The new building will provide a secure and welcoming environment for pupils, enabling them to reach their potential.”

“The school has been designed to provide a welcoming and secure environment with open spaces and wide corridors that encourages pupils to engage fully in their learning. Sustainability is at the heart of the new school’s design with facilities making as much use as possible of natural light, with efficient use of power to save on operating costs and to help reduce carbon emissions. “School life is continuing as usual during redevelopment, and it is planned that the school will move into its new building in September 2023. We are working closely with our neighbours and with Wates to minimise any disruption to the local community during the construction process.”