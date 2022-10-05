ALDI NAMED UK’S CHEAPEST SUPERMARKET YET AGAIN

Aldi has been named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket by Which? for the fourth month in a row

Shoppers can save a whopping £23.79 compared to the most expensive supermarket, for an equivalent basket of items

Consumer group Which? has today revealed that Aldi is the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket yet again, marking the supermarket’s fourth consecutive win. As energy prices and other household costs continue to rise, Aldi shoppers can be confident they’re getting the highest quality products at the best possible prices, helping customers save money during the cost of living crisis.

Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison and looked at the cost of a basket of 48 items, including groceries and household essentials, with Aldi coming in cheapest at just £75.61. The same shopping cost a whopping £18.77 more at Morrisons and £11.76 more at Tesco.

The independent consumer group’s research also found Aldi to be a massive £23.79 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose, for an equivalent basket of items.

The full results of the research are as follows:

Retailer Average basket total Aldi £75.61 Lidl £77.45 Asda £84.87 Sainsbury’s £86.34 Tesco £87.37 Morrisons £94.38 Ocado £95.51 Waitrose £99.40

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “The upcoming months remain uncertain for so many across the UK, and we want to help make this difficult time a little easier for our valued customers. We are committed to providing our customers with the very best quality at prices that don’t break the bank, and we’re thrilled to be yet again recognised as the UK’s cheapest supermarket by Which?.”

Helping to cut household costs even more, shoppers can also pick up an array of household electricals for less at Aldi. Items such as the Ambiano 6.5L Slow Cooker (£29.99) which costs just 10 pence per hour to run means Aldi customers can cook up hearty meals for the whole family with ease. Need recipe inspiration? Just head to the Aldi website for a whole host of slow cooker friendly recipes: https://www.aldi.co.uk/c/recipes/All-Recipes