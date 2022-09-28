The Chelsea Nursery Starts New Chapter with State-of-the-Art Facilities 

One of London’s leading independent nurseries, The Chelsea Nursery, has started the first term of this academic year with a grand reveal – state-of-the-art new facilities.

The Chelsea Nursery is situated just off Kings Road in Chelsea and is part of the Excellent rated prep school, Cameron Vale. Operated by education specialists, Forfar Education, the school and nursery are part of a network of educational settings across the UK which put the child’s enjoyment of education at the heart of everything they do, from the minute they walk through the door.

The nursery refurbishment includes a wide range of new facilities such as an arts and crafts area, a reading corner and an imaginative play area with lots of open plan space for children to explore.

In addition, the nursery has introduced a free-flow playground to complement its existing programmes of outdoor education, such as regular visits to Forest School and engaging special topic-themed visitors to the school and nursery.

Headteacher at Cameron Vale, Bridget Saul, said: “We believe that curiosity should be nurtured from an early age, and we want our children to have the best opportunity to learn a variety of skills, exploring their creativity, teaching through stimulation and building those early language blocks. We believe our newly refurbished nursery will accentuate the excellent teaching and learning offering we are proud to deliver.

“We have a strong sense of family in both our school and nursery. In giving the nursery a homely feel the children feel more comfortable and confident in themselves and therefore their learning. This is an exciting new chapter for our nursery.”

In addition to this, The Chelsea Nursery is expanding the scope of its childcare and will be welcoming children from three months to two years old into its brand-new baby room, which will open its doors in January 2023.

The baby room has been specifically designed to focus on the primary areas of the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum and will have a strong focus on learning through play. The facilities will include a play area and a cosy, quiet sleep space. The babies will also be able to enjoy an enclosed playground and school hall for creative sessions such as music and play.

Bridget Saul added: “To extend our offering for local parents, who can be very busy, we wanted to offer a safe and creative environment for babies as young as three months old, giving them the best start in life.

“We understand that it can be difficult for parents to send their babies to the nursery, which is why we have made sure to give the baby room a truly family feel, helping the babies and parents feel comfortable in their new surroundings and we will keep parents updated with what they have been getting up to throughout the day.

“The babies will receive tailored care from our highly-skilled early year’s experts, with one of our professional team looking after a maximum of three children.”

Open 50 weeks in the year, The Chelsea Nursery is a nursery school for boys and girls (currently from two to four years old), with a mission to help each child to develop a life-long love of learning.

Come see the nursery for yourself, book a visit now and tour Cameron Vale or The Chelsea Nursery visit: https://www.cameronvaleschool.com/, email admissions@cameronvaleschool.com, or call 020 7352 4040. OPEN MORNINGS: 5th October, 17th November. Register Here, or contact us to arrange a private tour- Cameron Vale School – Open Mornings