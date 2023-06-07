Penstripe Introduces the Latest Collection of Lesson Planners for 2023

Penstripe, a renowned provider of educational resources, is thrilled to unveil its brand-new Lesson Planner range for 2023. This innovative collection has been carefully crafted to meet the evolving needs of educators and educational professionals worldwide. With its cutting-edge designs, intuitive layouts, and customizable features, the 2023 Lesson Planner range aims to revolutionize the planning experience for teachers.

The development of the 2023 Lesson Planner range involved extensive research and collaboration with teachers from around the globe. The result is a comprehensive collection that caters to various teaching styles, curricula, and grade levels, ensuring that educators can find the perfect planning tool to suit their unique requirements.

Key highlights of the new Penstripe Lesson Planner range include:

Bespoke designs: Choose from a diverse selection of cover styles, including minimalist, modern, and classic designs, as well as a wide array of color options that can be tailored to match your personal aesthetic or school branding. Each planner comes with dedicated space for a school logo and details, and for a fully personalized touch, you can opt for a bespoke cover featuring vibrant, full-color graphics. Tailored layouts: Take advantage of a variety of pre-designed templates available in the Penstripe library. These templates include year and term planners, action planning templates, record of meetings templates, personal training templates, and more. With the mix-and-match approach, you can customize your planner to create a truly personalized planning experience that aligns perfectly with your needs.

The 2023/24 Lesson Planner range is now available for ordering through the Penstripe website. To learn more about the exciting features and benefits of the new Lesson Planner collection, or to place a pre-order, visit Penstripe’s official website at www.penstripe.co.uk.