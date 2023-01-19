Women in Business & Tech Expo reaches new heights with Manchester show

After years of amazing successes and continued growth, Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo (WIBTE) will be launching an event based in Manchester as well as the flagship event in London.

‘The UK’s Top Digital Tech City’, Manchester was an obvious choice for the expansion, enabling the more than 10,000 start-ups and tech businesses located in the region, including Google, Boohoo, The Hut Group, AO.com, BBC, IBM, Cisco and Microsoft, to utilise the show’s networking, recruitment, and education programmes.

Organised by the industry-leading team at Hub Exhibitions, Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo has fast become one of the go-to events for organisations and professionals to diversify their teams, attract new recruits and meet like-minded partners.

In previous instalments, sponsors including Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, TikTok, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Experian and Cisco have found the event invaluable for recruiting female talent, balancing out their workforce, promoting their D&I policies, being seen as a top choice employer and selling their products & services to a large professional audience.

Commenting on the newest launch for the Hub Exhibitions brand, Christie Day, Group Event Director at Hub Exhibitions, said:

“Bringing the show to Manchester was a no-brainer for us. The event provides an opportunity for women at any stage in their career, and with the increase challenges of travelling to London and the cost-of-living crisis, we wanted to ensure WIBTE was accessible to every professional across the UK. This new event will enable exhibitors, sponsors and partners to expand their reach across both Northern and Southern regions of the UK. We look forward to our first Manchester show in March 2024.”

Hosted at Manchester Central, Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo Manchester will take place 5-6 March 2024.

For more information on the upcoming events or to register your interest, click here: https://www.wibexpo.co.uk/