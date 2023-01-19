PPC agency in Manchester adopts 50 gorillas

Leading Manchester-based digital agency Gorilla Marketing has adopted its 50th gorilla as part of its progressive, environmentally-conscious business strategy.

The pledge, which sees the firm adopt a new gorilla on behalf of every new client, aims to give more back to the world in which they operate.

Partnering with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and Born Free, the renowned UK PPC agency has plans to adopt many more this year. Today, Fossey Fund trackers and researchers protect roughly half of all the mountain gorilla group families in Rwanda. Gorilla Marketing’s client success manager Charlotte Woodend, who started the project, has helped to ensure the gorillas’ safety for generations to come.

But gorilla adoption isn’t the only remarkable initiative at the firm. Alongside their wildlife protection commitments, Gorilla Marketing is a carbon negative company, with zero carbon footprint. They offset employee carbon, helping to create a carbon-neutral future one employee at a time, with 766 trees planted to date. Overall, Gorilla Marketing has offset 113.81 tonnes of CO2, which is equivalent to 87 long haul flights or 282,363 miles driven in a car!

Aside from championing environmental causes, Gorilla Marketing supports local causes and runs an annual scholarship to develop the next generation of talent for their Manchester SEO agency. Further, the agency is proud of its own population, with 50%+ female staff ratio, which is practically unheard of in the SEO industry.

With over eight years in business, Gorilla Marketing’s PPC and SEO experts help to drive the growth and success of clients. PPC Manager, David Lawes has been in PPC – specifically Google Ads – since 2007. His granular and sustainable approach to Pay-per-Click has earned him every accolade in the PPC world and he has even been flown out to Mountain View by Google themselves. Other experts on the team include John Carey, Jamie Fallon, Jordan Bush and David Galvin.

Gorilla Marketing’s PPC and SEO experts

Kyle Clifford, Operations Director, says of the success of the gorilla adoption scheme: “The program is a fantastic way to participate in this uniquely successful conservation effort. Mountain gorilla populations have increased thanks to the daily protection provided by our partnership with the Fossey Fund. They are now the only ape whose numbers are not declining!”

Closer to home, Gorilla Marketing is a key player in the Northern Powerhouse project, having a presence in Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield. Clients span across the UK, Singapore, Australia, and the US.